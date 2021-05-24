A post-pandemic world will have many of the same challenges we saw pre-pandemic. Explosive growth in population and urbanisation has made us more vulnerable to spread disease through contact. As a population, we are living more closely together than ever, but technology can help to make it as safe as when there was more space. As such, any sort of technology that allows for monitoring of crowds, occupancy management and hygiene enforcement can assist with this. Additionally, the pandemic has shone a spotlight on some sectors, where there was already a lot of room for improvement and a need for increased efficiencies. A prominent example of this is healthcare, an industry that could benefit greatly from computer vision to improve processes and allow for more efficient mitigation of challenges.