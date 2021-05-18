In any modern enterprise business, the requirement of electronic security has become increasingly vital. But, this in itself also has its own requirements. Security systems are designed to offer protection and reliability to the end user, and this protection falls into many different categories. In these trying times, we must look to offer features and functions above and beyond standard security disciplines. To benefit any end user, we have to look to ever-more-sophisticated technology as key. For example, access control permissions can be automatically managed by using middleware between the HR system and the security management systems. Health screenings as a part of access control will become a part of everyday life as will contact tracing. How about ANPR for car park access and space management or IT racks that can be secured providing audit trails? Then there’s integration to smart buildings that can assist with lighting and power control.