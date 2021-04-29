The pandemic accelerated the development of video analytics such as people counting, and tools that help better understand the movement of people in public places, stores, public transport, etc. The trend is moving towards the wider use of analytics data in non-traditional security applications to drive business value. With the latest innovations in AI, and especially in deep learning, we are also expecting to see a move towards delivering enterprise-level analytics at scale so that these solutions can be applied to thousands of cameras, across distributed locations while at the same time reducing the hardware footprint. And finally, privacy will prove to be a catalyst for innovation to meet the regulatory requirements for personal and data protection across all sectors of the industry. I think our fundamental need for privacy will encourage the continued development of analytics that help protect the privacy of citizens without compromising security.