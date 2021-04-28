This response can go two ways – one being that it is shown that people can work remotely and still be proactive and productive. On the other hand, it can slow down the pace of innovation, as connecting and collaborating with peers has been subject to outside influences, such as lockdown measures, adjustments to home office life and even adjusting to at-home schooling. These are short-term impacts; but, looking long-term, we can start to deduce that we could be facing a global shift to reflect the changing hybrid work model of office and home office. From the security industry side, we are starting to see a shift in technological investments towards use cases to support this hybrid working model, such as technology to support biometric access, and other contactless measures that can help the back-to-work strategy of many different types of organisations.