In the case of vehicle-ramming attacks, there are straightforward security solutions to protect patrons. Physical architecture such as bollards, barriers and barricades can stop a vehicle from entering a high-traffic area. There are also trends to stop vehicle attacks beyond main entrance gates. The first is in a location where the primary use is pedestrian but, frequently, vehicles need to pass through. An example could be a square in which the maintenance truck comes through to clean the square periodically. Such access points are well served by bollards, some moveable that go up and down to let vehicles through and others that are fixed. The other access locations are those that are temporary. Sections normally open to traffic will be closed to create pedestrian paths and gathering points. These locations are best protected with crash-rated portable barriers that erect in 15 minutes and then removed after the event.