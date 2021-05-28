One of the biggest security challenges is not knowing what rules will be in place in advance. Governments must be flexible in the measures they put in place, so security provisions need to be just as flexible to meet legislation and keep people safe. People capacity will be a vital consideration, so automated systems that help count entry and exit, as well as monitoring spaces, will be invaluable. Thermal detection systems will still need to be alert to abnormally high body temperature for further investigation. Track and Trace will also be important in ensuring that if anyone with suspected COVID is present that potential spread can be contained safely. Security teams will need to ensure any anti-social behaviour is controlled – particularly if social distancing measures are to be maintained. There is also a discussion of “vaccination passports” in various parts of the world. Should they become a reality then security resources will need to be allocated.