Compania Naţională de Căi Ferate ‘CFR’ - SA, the state railway carrier of Romania, has invested in an integrated security and safety solution from Johnson Controls, to protect passengers travelling on a new railway link, connecting the Otopeni Henri Coandă International Airport to Bucharest Nord main railway station, in Bucharest, Romania.
Securing Bucharest’s new rail link
The 2.95 km rail link, which was planned to facilitate the large number of fans travelling from the international airport to attend the Bucharest-hosted EURO 2020 football matches and was completed in just 14 months, from the design stage, at a cost of approximately 120 million Euros, is now being increasingly used by business travellers and tourists, who wish to visit the city of Bucharest.
The contract to design and execute the entire project was won, as part of a competitiveness tender process, by the Arcada – ISPCF – DB Engineering consortium. Alfred Net, a systems integrator that specialises in designing and implementing turnkey security, telecommunications and network solutions, was subsequently tasked to provide the new railway terminal’s safety and security systems, as well as the passenger communications and information systems.
Need for a sophisticated security solution
“We were very pleased to have the opportunity to use our experience of providing sophisticated solutions for complex and mission critical applications, in order to contribute to the success of this important project,” said Alex Vladutoiu, the Managing Director & Solutions Architect at Alfred Net.
Alex Vladutoiu said, “With the new link terminating within the airport, we immediately realised that any security and safety solution that we recommended to the consortium would need to meet the demanding requirements of airport security, as well as railway- related EU regulations and directives.”
Deep integration of security components
He adds, “This meant that as well as being robust, ultra-reliable and cyber secure, the various component parts of the solution would need to be deeply integrated with each other, so as to provide control room operators with a high level of situational awareness, which would enable them to react quickly and effectively to any incidents.”
Alex Vladutoiu further said, “With this in mind, our previous experience led us to recommend that all the security and safety products should be single sourced from the Johnson Controls’ access control, fire, intrusion and video surveillance brands, which come under its Tyco umbrella. Simply put, we knew these various brands could collectively provide us with everything needed to put together an effective solution for this project.”
He adds, “Importantly, we were confident that the various products, which to a large extent are ‘plug & play’, could be easily integrated without the time-consuming process of developing new drivers and interfaces.”
Tyco victor security management platform
The Alfred Net design team specified the Tyco victor security management platform
The Alfred Net design team specified the Tyco victor security management platform, to be at the heart of the safety and security solution. In addition to helping control room operators manage and monitor the images, captured by Tyco Illustra high-definition IP network cameras, victor’s graphical user interface (GUI) alerts operators in real time, as to any fire or intrusion events, as well as any access control activity.
The design of the security and safety solution was based on a rigorous Risk Assessment Report, which took into account the worst case scenarios, in terms of the threat to the safety of passengers, disruption and the protection of assets.
Unified security solution
“By providing a unified solution, which can manage the combined data captured by the intrusion detection, access control, fire detection and video surveillance systems, victor offers authorised users with all the information they need, to monitor and strictly control the movement of passengers.”
The products include:
- Video Surveillance & AI Analytics: In addition to the Tyco Illustra cameras and VideoEdge video recorders, which have been deployed to monitor the railway terminal proximity, mission critical machinery, platforms and areas open to the public, control room operators are also able to take advantage of video analytics, in order to help them quickly detect any suspicious activity or danger. Tripwire detection, for example, can generate an alert, if a passenger oversteps a platform’s safety line, while people counting analytics can alert security personnel to overcrowding. It can also be used by operations personnel to help them make best use of human resources, by having a greater understanding of which parts of the station are busy, at different times of the day.
- Access Control: A CEM Systems AC2000 access control software platform, together with eDCM350 OSDP protocol IP door controllers, are supporting smart card readers and encrypted cards, to limit access to sensitive areas throughout the railway station, such as communications, signalling, staff and locker rooms. As a highly scalable solution, AC2000 enabled Alfred Net to implement access control throughout expansive areas of the railway. By utilising RS485 serial communications with strong AES 128 encryption between the eDCM 350 intelligent door controllers, the OSDP readers and the smart cards, the railways is protected against the threat of controller signal cloning, as well as the threat of personnel card cloning.
- Fire Detection: Zettler Profile Flexible addressable panels, flame detectors and smoke sensors have been installed throughout the station terminal, to ensure mandatory compliance with EU fire regulations. Integration with the station’s PAVA system means that pre-recorded announcements are automatically broadcast, when a fire-related event occurs.
- Intrusion Detection: A DSC PowerSeries Neo intrusion system is providing protection for areas, which may be left unattended, such as cash handling areas, with integrated panic buttons to ensure there is a rapid reaction to any intrusion alarm.
Johnson Controls and Alfred Net partnership
Alfred Net worked closely with the Johnson Controls’ pre-sales team, in order to ensure the best products were specified for each location and application, and the comprehensive security and safety solution was installed, alongside the station’s iPIS communications and information software.
Alex Vladutoiu said, “This was without doubt the most complex project that the client has been involved with and reflects its determination to invest in the latest technology, to ensure maximum operational efficiency and to protect its passengers and assets.”
Video analytics and flame detection
He adds, “This has resulted in diverse solutions, such as video analytics and flame detection, based on video technology interacting with laser detection, RGB LED displays, digital signage, Text-to-Speech and many other state-of-the-art technologies, to deliver a highly effective total solution.”
Since December 2020, when the new rail link became operational, the highly complex and integrated security and safety solution from Johnson Controls has been playing a key role, in ensuring the smooth operation of the train station and the running of 72 trains per day, (36 pairs), which arrive and depart every 20 minutes, both from and to the airport.
Tyco suite of security products
Alex Vladutoiu, Managing Director and Solutions Architect at Alfred Net, concludes “As a solution architect, Tyco is indeed my preferred security provider for integrated projects. As a unified solution, the Tyco suite of products are almost ‘plug and play’ and give you everything you need to build-up an integrated system, without spending additional time or money on developing other interfaces.
He concludes, “We were delighted to have designed and implemented the new Otopeni Airport Railway Terminal project in less than one year and we look forward to our continued partnership with Tyco.”