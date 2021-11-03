The energy and utilities sector security trends are a combination of two different challenges. On one hand this industry is experiencing a rapid growth in deployment of digital tools that will make the industry more efficient, environmentally friendly, and customer friendly. On the other hand, in the core side of the manufacturing, most of the systems still rely on SCADA OT, which is based on legacy systems that haven’t been updated for a while. Due to these main challenges, we believe that the security trends that will lead this industry will be preventative security tools that will secure the digital assets, the networks and the connection between the companies and their clients. There will probably be a lot of investment in protecting the legacy systems, as this industry understands that most of the security tools are not built to secure legacy systems that are not supported by their manufacturers anymore.