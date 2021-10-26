Airport security changed on 9/11; people suddenly sat up and took notice. Customers, employees, vendors, and guests looked at security differently, airports and technology vendors responded with innovative solutions to keep people safe. Today, due to COVID we are at another turning point, people are looking at physical safety differently, this time it’s about sanitisation. When we look at security (aka safety) from the perspective of health and safety, environmental, emergency management, and fire prevention, we have not yet applied technology. Relying on antiquated, manual, paper-based solutions to ensure everything necessary to keep people safe is completed. Responsibilities are delivered via email, checklists are filed, data is compiled manually, there is no visibility, it’s reactive. Thus, increasing the probability of errors, omissions, and risk. With the combination of the latest in mobile, SaaS, and NFC technology we can eliminate the risk, help ensure physical operating compliance and keep people safe.