Whenever you say the word “security” in today’s world of digitalisation and technology, minds immediately jump to online security. Encryption, passwords, and website security are all common areas of concern for today’s security teams – so much so that we often pass over physical security installations entirely. But we shouldn’t, because contrary to popular belief, security doors aren’t just for banks and safes.

High-security doors are deployed and used across everything from home spaces to offices, venues, communal entrances, and more – offering an extra level of safety designed to keep unwanted guests out and keep the people inside safe. In this blog, we will be uncovering some of the benefits of installing high-security doors besides the obvious – offering a high level of security.

Benefits of high-security doors

When you start telling someone about high-security doors, they often immediately think of thick steel doors with unbreakable locks. But modern security doors are nothing like that, with the marketplace filled with different options including ventilated louvre doors, reinforced hammer glass doors, and classic metal doors. And with each style comes a different set of benefits.

1) High-security doors keep businesses and properties safe

If anything is going to put burglars off and keep your inside space safe, it’s high-security doors.

High-security doors not only help keep burglars away but also saves on the cost of investing in expensive home security systems

With such a wide array of options on the market, from double or triple glazing through to top-level security doors for industrial properties and homes, customers can choose the weight of their door and its finish – meaning that they have a choice between making their high-security decision obvious or concealing it for the benefit of aesthetics.

This not only helps keep burglars away from your home or office space and reduces the crime rate, but also saves on the cost of investing in expensive alarms and home security systems.

2) Dual purpose benefits from top-level manufacturers

Modern high-security doors from retailers like Premier SSL not only provide industrial-strength but are also classed as fire doors – meaning that they keep people inside safe on two accounts.

On top of that, high-security doors no longer look like the entrance to a bank – in fact, most manufacturers now work with materials that deliver an aesthetically pleasing finish that can complement your building or inside space. This means you can benefit from everything from a wood effect finish to a decorative trim and more.

3) Cut costs in Winter and Summer

Managing bills at home often mean juggling the art of keeping the house cool enough in summer and warm enough in winter.

On one hand, with high-security doors which are effective fire doors and are made to measure and tailored to your home, the heat and warm air inside your home are trapped inside during the winter to keep your home cozy. This helps to cut the cost of heating and ensures your family is protected during the winter months.

Mesh layered security

Meanwhile, for those who opt for the mesh layered security doors or Louvre doors, in summer you can keep your home or inside space cool and filled with fresh air even while the doors are closed and secured.

This ensures adequate ventilation and is a popular choice with homeowners today as it cuts the cost of bills and expensive air conditioning and helps prevent issues like mould which can occur in damp spaces with little airflow.

Louvre security doors also help to retain the same level of privacy as a solid door but with a high level of airflow – making them ideal for communal areas and spaces with a high footfall.

4) Keep pets and children safe

A security door is enough to deter a burglar to keep your little ones and pets safe and contained inside the house

A security door is enough to deter a burglar – so is certainly more than sufficient to keep your little ones and pets safe and contained inside the house.

Preventing access to dangerous situations such as being outdoors on their own and entering the kitchen on their own is a benefit that many families revel in – with a range of options including the mesh-covered security doors to retain ventilation and natural light and create more of a homely feel.

5) Feeling safe and secure in your own space

This one may seem obvious but it’s one of the biggest benefits – feeling safe even when on your own. Security doors mean that you can rest easy in your own space, in complete control of the locking mechanism and the entry of anyone besides yourself.

Most of the security doors recognised by modern standards can withstand ballistics and crowbar tampering – even those with ventilation breaks. On top of that, they have a certain degree of water tightness and resistance to wind, meaning that they also keep you safe from home or building damage.

6) Versatility

The vast array of security doors on the market right now means that versatility is possible – in the way that doors are locked, the way that they look, and the additional features they provide.

Many of the high-security doors we and other retailers offer also provide complete sound ventilation and are ideally suited to everything from a modern new build to something more traditional in its feel and aesthetics.

Uses of security doors

High-security doors are a popular addition to modern homes and office spaces, as well as communal spaces and venues

As previously touched on, security doors are no longer just for banks and high-security institutes. High-security doors are a popular addition to modern homes and office spaces, as well as communal spaces and venues.

The versatility presented by the locking mechanism and access tools means that users can select everything from an entry fob to a code and a traditional key as a means of getting inside.

The Takeaway

High-security doors are an increasingly popular solution for nurturing safety both in commercial spaces and private homes. With options from solid steel doors to louver doors, triple and double glazed doors, and fire doors available on the market for every space and with made to measure manufacturing options, it has never been easier to equip your home against intruders and keep your family or work team safe and comfortable.

Best of all for the modern homeowner, high-security doors no longer create an eyesore – instead, reflecting the same design aesthetic focus as you might expect from an interior company.