Training in the security industry has changed tremendously over the last year. There has been a huge shift from traditional face-to-face, hands on, in-the-field training, to an entirely virtual format. The new world of training is really focusing on holistic education. The question isn’t just ‘how do we train our employees’ but rather ‘how do we educate them?’ This switch in thinking allows us to think more holistically about education and learning, therefore opening up new techniques and platforms. Investing in performance support tools and instructional videos has become the new norm. What we are finding is that the virtual learning and educational resources have been so effective in the past year, that a lot of partners are now continuing with this as we come out of the pandemic. Virtual training and education save time, money, and it gives people the opportunity to go at their own pace.