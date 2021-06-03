Automatic gates remain an increasingly popular security choice for family homes, business premises or public buildings – anywhere that full control over access is needed.

While there is much to consider for installers when advising clients on the right solution for their property, from the size, weight and cost of a gate system, it’s useful to be aware of the latest developments in the market, as this can help to find the right option to fit their needs.

The need for speed

Gates can be automated to either swing or to slide open, and there are many factors to take into consideration, when advising on which option to use. However, swing gate motors tend to be slower than the speeds achievable for sliding gates, which means the latter are usually more popular, especially for commercial sites where timing can be among the more important factors.

One of the most recent developments in the sliding gates market is the introduction of faster motors, such as those from Bft Automation, which allow for opening and closing at a quicker speed than has previously been achievable.

Fast authorised access control

From a security point of view, the ability to allow people and goods in and out of a property at a quicker pace reduces the risk of unauthorised entry, while waiting for a gate to close – an important consideration in both commercial and residential contexts.

Other benefits of a faster motor include reduced waiting times. This can be particularly useful for properties in busy areas, where a vehicle could risk blocking traffic, while waiting to turn into a site controlled by a slower gate.

Faster motors

Also, a faster motor could potentially reduce the risk of an accident from vehicles entering a property at speed. For example, this might happen if someone was making their first visit to a property situated off a fast road in an unfamiliar area.

Beyond these practical considerations, in today’s fast-paced world, people aren’t as used to having to wait for things and this applies to the time it takes to get in and out of their own property. So, security benefits aside, faster motors are likely to be more appealing for clients who have sliding gates fitted to their domestic property and who prioritise convenience.

The choice of which of the new faster motors to use will be impacted by a number of factors, including the weight of the gates. Essentially, the lighter the gate is the higher the speed achievable. And, as always, it’s important to make sure that any installation complies with safety regulations.

Intelligent torque management systems

A further development in access control technology includes intelligent torque management systems, which update the level of torque required to perform the gate’s operation, allowing it to work at the optimum level, regardless of weather conditions, temperature or the degree of wear and tear on the device.

Depending on the typical weather conditions experienced at the site and the anticipated frequency of use, it’s worth looking at options that take these factors into account.

Importance of security rights

In some scenarios, it’s important for particular individuals to have security rights. In which case, there are motors available that come with personalised keys, which are unique, providing an additional level of security.

Installers often face the challenge of fitting gate motors in confined spaces, potentially making for a time consuming and technically demanding task.

Available space

When you only have a small space to work with, simple details can go a long way to helping you. For example, by putting the fastening screws on the front of a motor’s casing, installation and maintenance are easier and more convenient, even in particularly compact areas.

Working with suppliers that offer more than just a manual means you’ll have access to advice and support on how new products work in practise and what you need to consider before advising on an installation.