LiDAR-based systems are becoming an increasingly popular choice for security and surveillance applications, due to the technology’s accuracy, reliability, and cost-effective operation.
Mass-market camera and analytics
As such, Oyla, Inc. has created the world’s first mass-market camera and analytics solution that fuses LiDAR with high-performance video into a single camera that seamlessly integrates with existing physical security infrastructure, while enabling more rapid and accurate decision making as well as greater safety.
Join Olya for an exclusive live webinar on Thursday, July 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET to learn more about this new, non-conventional imaging solution with high-accuracy analytics via 3D, AI, and video fusion.
Webinar on Oyla’s video surveillance solution
Webinar attendees will gain insight into Oyla’s one-of-a-kind video surveillance solution that can significantly increase accuracy and cut down false alarms by using an integrated 3D sensor.
The advanced technology provides a comprehensive, in-depth view of a site that radically increases the amount of data providing better insights on security and business intelligence and resulting in a system cost that is five times lower than other sensor fusion solutions on the market.
LiDAR technology integration with video analytics
Oyla will be highlighting some of the key advantages of LiDAR for security in the current scenario, how LiDAR technology integrates with existing video surveillance and analytics software, and why this technology is critical for integrators. Outside of its ability to operate in various weather conditions and perform reliably in both bring and dark conditions, these cameras provide:
- High accuracy and low rates of false alarms
- Powerful analytics that works well in all lighting conditions
- Real-time tracking and analysis
- Seamless integration with cameras and existing infrastructure
An easy-to-manage solution
Oyla, Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Srinath Kalluri, said “While many physical security customers initially started using analytics with their video, many turned off the analytics after only a few months due to too many false positives or insufficient capability in varying conditions.”
He adds, “We realised we could solve this by depth sensors with unique system enhancements to fuse 3D and 2D video within the existing infrastructure.”
Adding LiDAR to video surveillance
Manufacturers in the security and business intelligence markets have long envisioned adding LiDAR, or 3D imaging, to mass-market video surveillance cameras, but failed due to cost and complexity.
Oyla’s technology offers an affordable camera platform that integrates LiDAR and video at the hardware level, fusing 3D and video data to achieve the highest reliability levels in a unified model.