Global MSC Security has announced that the new Commissioner for the Retention and Use of Biometric Material and Surveillance Camera, Professor Fraser Sampson, will address delegates at the Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition 2021.
He will be joined by speakers, including Philip Ingram MBE and Professor Martin Innes, to discuss the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the surveillance industry. The conference takes place on Tuesday 19th October 2021, at The Bristol Hotel, in Bristol, United Kingdom.
Use of AI in the surveillance industry
Professor Martin Innes is currently serving as the Director of Crime and Security Research Institute, at Cardiff University and also as Director of the Universities Police Science Institute. He will present the session, ‘The technology of facial recognition and the ethics which underpin it’, at the Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition 2021.
Professor Innes from Cardiff University commented, “Facial recognition technologies have emerged as a particularly controversial technology among the growing armoury of digital policing tools. Supporters point to clear benefits in helping police identify wanted suspects. Opponents worry about the step change in surveillance capacity and capability such technologies portend.”
Facial recognition biometrics in policing
Philip Ingram will consider how video analytics, such as facial recognition technology could aid an investigation
Informed by data from the world’s first independent evaluation of how facial recognition biometrics can be used to support street policing, Professor Innes will explore how the technology is being deployed by police and what results they can and cannot deliver.
Philip Ingram MBE from Grey Hare Media and a former Colonel with the British Military Intelligence will discuss the challenges of seizing large quantities of surveillance camera footage, during a major incident (such as the Salisbury Novichok poisoning case). Philip Ingram will consider how video analytics, such as facial recognition technology could aid an investigation.
Counter terrorism threat update
Louise Stapleton, Counter Terrorism Security Advisor at Avon & Somerset Police will provide ‘A counter terrorism threat update’, concentrating on the current threat faced in the United Kingdom from terrorism, threat actors, methodologies, and hostile reconnaissance. The presentation will include an overview of the ‘See, Check and Notify’ workshop, developed by the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure.
Providing a perspective from inside the control room will be Chris Harrison, the CCTV Manager at North Somerset Council. He will share his CCTV system upgrade journey from concept to completion, including justifying the works financially and efficiency.
Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition 2021
Derek Maltby, Managing Director of Global MSC Security, said “We are honoured to have such a high calibre of speaker presenting at The Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition this year. AI can be polarising, misunderstood and sensationalised. This event will separate fact from fiction, to understand where we are today, what is possible and what checks and balances need to be in place, for it to be used ethically and effectively.”
The Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition is slated to take place from October 18 to October 19, 2021, at The Bristol Hotel, located in Bristol City Centre, United Kingdom.