SMARTSHOOTER, a globally renowned designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative fire control systems that significantly increase the accuracy and lethality of small arms, will present its SMASH 2000 Plus Fire Control System and SMASH Hopper Light Remote-Controlled Weapon Station (LRCWS) at the DEFEA exhibition in Athens, Greece.
Ideal for defence, HLS, maritime patrol, border control, strategic infrastructure protection, and counter-UAS missions, SMASH is a combat-proven Fire Control solution that ensures each round finds its target.
SMASH technology
SMARTSHOOTER's SMASH technology enhances mission effectiveness through the ability to accurately engage and eliminate ground, aerial, static, or moving targets, during both day and night operations, at land and sea.
It is a cost-effective solution that can be integrated onto any type of assault rifle, in order to increase force lethality, while keeping friendly forces safe and reducing collateral damage.
SMASH 2000 Plus fire control solution
SMASH 2000 Plus includes the SMASH fire control solution's full feature set, with an additional advanced Counter-UAS mode that provides accurate Hard Kill capability against drones or any static or moving ground targets.
Designed to give soldiers and law enforcement professionals a decisive tactical edge in almost every operational scenario, SMASH 2000 Plus is suitable for defence and armed forces, HLS, border security, strategic facilities protection, police, and paramilitary uses.
SMASH Hopper LRCWS
SMASH Hopper is a modular and rapidly deployable Light Remote-Controlled Weapon Station
SMASH Hopper is a modular and rapidly deployable Light Remote-Controlled Weapon Station (LRCWS) that provides ‘One Shot – One Hit’ capability, while controlled by an operator from a safe distance. Weighing approximately 15 kg, SMASH Hopper is ideal for deployment on various lightweight manned and unmanned vehicles and platforms, with a wide range of applications.
Offering day and night capability with automatic scanning and target detection, SMASH Hopper is ideal for multiple mission scenarios, including force protection, border security, anti-drone missions, remote ambush, and other low-profile operations, in complex urban environments.
Advanced electro-optical processing capabilities
Michal Mor, SMARTSHOOTER’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said “Bringing precision-missile targeting algorithms and advanced electro-optical processing capabilities into standard infantry, Smart Shooter's SMASH technology is a cost-effective solution for defence, border control, strategic infrastructure protection and counter-UAS uses, at land and sea.”
Michal Mor adds, “The SMASH solutions are fielded and in operational use by friendly forces around the world, including the IDF and the US Special Forces, and more than 10 other countries are currently in different stages of evaluating the technology.”