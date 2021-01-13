Many new security buzzwords this year have revolved around the pandemic and subsequent battle to control the spread of the virus. “Occupancy management” and “track and trace” are prime examples, where access control has played a key role in providing better peace of mind for people as they return to work. However, some buzzwords have been less helpful. “Fever scanning” is an example of how marketing can be deceptive. It is better to address and discuss elevated temperature monitoring rather than trying to push thermal cameras as a panacea and catch-all, which they have proven not to be. “Contactless access” is interesting as it has brought technology that was already in the marketplace to the fore, such as mobile credentials, facial recognition etc. Perhaps the most overused buzzwords are “The New Normal,” which is a bit enigmatic - much of should have been done already to promote health and safety!