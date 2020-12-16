As reported by the analysts at Memoori, the events this year have seen an overall contraction of 7% in the security industry globally, breaking a 10-year positive growth running streak. However, all signs are that 2021 will see a return to growth and whilst the downturn has affected our industry, it has been to a lesser scale than say retail or hospitality. On the positive side, the pandemic has really shown how adept our industry is in responding to outside events in a very rapid fashion. Look at the uptake in the use of thermal cameras for elevated temperature screening, the development of Face Detection and thermal readers in the access control space, and the release of Track and Trace and Occupancy Management tools for access control software, to assist a more worry-free return to a socially distanced working environment. I have every faith that the security industry will continue to be just as productive and innovative as we carry on defeating the Pandemic.