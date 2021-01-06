2021’s one objective for the year is reinstating what used to be “the normal state.” 2020 has been extremely disruptive for so many people and activities in our industries; no exhibition or other industry events have taken place in person. There have been many virtual activities that perhaps kept things going, but there are elements of human interaction that still need to be improved and developed for the virtual arena. Without some of this crucial face-to-face interaction, we're missing out on the nuances and collaborative spirit that an in-person meeting can offer. In addressing these obstacles, 2021 will likely be a year that will continue to test our ability to adapt and be resilient in all areas of life, both work and personal. We are looking forward to working collaboratively with our industry partners towards a healthier, safer future in the new year.