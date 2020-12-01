With almost everything being network and IP-based, remote instruction has never been easier. Most technicians already have a good handle on the physical side with regards to connectors and wiring, so for us it’s all about training our partners to configure cameras and the VMS. The key to success is having a system that is easy and lightweight that doesn't need heavy, thick clients, or manual configuration. Most conferencing systems like Zoom can easily be configured to screenshare so teachers and students can easily interact. With COVID, people don't want to be on-site in the customer’s building for any longer than they need to. The pandemic may have accelerated remote training, but it was already well established. It’s simply more efficient and cost effective to do remote learning for the majority of training topics. Any full-featured VMS, like our WAVE software, allows secure remote access for true hands on training.