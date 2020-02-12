I believe the biggest change to the security industry in the last decade is the increased popularity of social media. According to Statista, by 2019 there were 2.82B social network users versus 0.97B in 2010. From a security perspective that translates to a good, bad and ugly impact.

The good: Report incidents, get tips, communicate warnings to the masses, find missing people

The bad: Fake news, loss of privacy, customer service complaints

The Ugly: Cyber stalking, bullying, identity crimes

From an overall business perspective, while it can be very valuable for marketing, it can also be our worst enemy when it comes to a security incident on our property. Good or bad, people are going to talk about it, and protecting our brand is harder than ever with 2.82B voices. To protect ourselves we must invest in the tools necessary to prove due diligence and ensure compliance with safety procedures.