A considerable cost factor in any video security system is represented by the delivery, mounting, and implementation of the components on-site. The "Mountera®" mounting system from Germany-based manufacturer Dallmeier reduces the cost of installation substantially, and it was recently granted patent protection within Germany.
Installers and end customers are familiar with one of the biggest problems associated with many camera systems: Every mounting situation – mast, ceiling, and wall – needs its own installation solution, and it is often difficult to replace or combine different camera types. In most cases, the installation of every single camera also must be re-assessed and re-learned, the installation is unnecessarily time-consuming and expensive.
The "Mountera®" mounting system solved this problem with intelligent solutions for specific situations. These enable uniform mounting of various camera and bracket types with standardised, intuitive handling steps and workflows.
Patented coupling mechanism
Panomera® S-Series and Panomera® W-Series cameras and the PTZ models can be fitted easily by one person
Consequently, all the Panomera® S-Series and Panomera® W-Series cameras and the PTZ models manufactured by Dallmeier can be fitted easily by one person, the lifting load and the lifting time are reduced significantly, and the risk of the camera breaking free and falling after fitting is prevented entirely.
Every aspect of the system has been thoughtfully designed to avoid unnecessary handling steps and minimise familiarisation requirements, as all parts are interchangeable. This is made possible by the patented coupling mechanism, called the "Quick-Lock-System" (patent no. 10 2019 122 373). Personnel who are tasked with installation can concentrate on what is most important – and motivation grows.
Just one Allen key size
With Mountera®, the mounting steps and handling steps of all camera models and fastening options are standardised and intuitive. In addition, only one Allen key size is needed for fastening and attachment tasks.
At the same time, the cabling is invisible and sabotage-proof, their IP66 classification assures protection from high-pressure water jets and saltwater. Moreover, the system makes it possible to deploy cameras in rotation at different locations, in urban surveillance for example. Handling of the components at the installation site is another significant cost factor.
The "Quick-Lock" locking system minimises the risk of damage during installation"
With a special, one-off handle on the camera, the system can be removed rapidly. However, transportation protection made of foam remains permanently in place on the camera, protecting as it is carried from one place to another and set down. The Mountera® Box is also available as an option, enabling edge recording of the camera images.
Quick-Lock locking system
"We were very excited by the Mountera® system. The "Quick-Lock" locking system minimises the risk of damage during installation, the intelligent packaging makes delivery transport at the installation site easy, and at the same time provides protection for the cameras when they are unpacked," says Mustafa Kandal, Security Systems Project Manager at Spetec.
"The standardised, radically simplified mounting process saves an enormous amount of time and money when implementing the solutions at the customer's site."