Dallmeier electronic, one of the pioneering manufacturers of video information technology, presents an extensive portfolio of different interfaces for integrating third-party systems in its HEMISPHERE® software platform. The very close integration and a variety of data exchange and control capabilities enable users to make the most of optimal information flows and efficient work processes.
Not all integrations are alike
To accessing third-party systems, many video management systems and security platforms function by “embedding” the user interface in their own software, using iFrames for example. But since users must continue to control the systems separately, this approach is sometimes inefficient. Moreover, it is difficult to accurately display and track chronological and spatial relationships. Conversely, customers often find it difficult to determine whether undesirable data flows are taking place from the VMS to third-party systems, or performance is being impaired.
With "HEMISPHERE®", third-party systems are consistently integrated to optimise data integration
With the "HEMISPHERE®" open software platform from Germany-based manufacturer Dallmeier, third-party systems are consistently integrated to optimise data integration.
Integration which is aligned exactly with the application required in each case efficiently filters, sorts, and localises data from other software infrastructures and merges it from the various sources in a HEMISPHERE® system. This approach enables very close integration of access control or intrusion alarm systems for example as "active objects" with a wide range of options for exchanging data and controlling the third-party systems from within HEMISPHERE®.
Large portfolio of deeply integrated interfaces
The integration takes place via the "HEMISPHERE® Data Interface Module" (DIM). DIM offers a wide variety of plugins that enable further processing of statuses and event messages originating from the connected systems and control commands in the other direction. They include plugins for standardised protocols in the realms of IoT/Industry 4.0 (e.g., MQTT, OPC UA) and building automation (BACnet, KNX) as well as various plugins for proprietary communication protocols.
In the area of access control systems, for example, Grosvenor Sateon Advance, Interflex IF-6040, Paxton Net2 V6, or Software House C•CURE 9000 are already fully integrated into Dallmeier HEMISPHERE®. Regarding fire detection systems, a very wide range of fire detection systems can currently be integrated via Schraner SMARTRYX. Several different Point-of-Sale systems can also be integrated.
Additionally, the option also exists to send or retrieve events and alarms to or from Dallmeier HEMISPHERE® and so extend the integration to more applications and develop customer-specific interfaces. To this end, a path is available that passes through a standardised REST interface or an Active MQ Message Broker and supports the standard protocols commonly used in the sector, including OpenWire, STOMP, MQTT, and WebSocket.
Faster response times and optimised processes
The various plugins make it possible for the connected systems to relay their statuses and event messages for visualisation" "For us, an open platform means first and foremost that we are open to the customer's specific problem. And to work out a solution for it as stated in our company motto "Making things easier".
"The various plugins in the HEMISPHERE® Data Interface Module make it possible for the connected systems to relay their statuses (e.g., door open/closed) and event messages (e.g., fire alarm, intrusion) to our HEMISPHERE® software for visualisation," says Norbert Niggemann, Director Software Development at Dallmeier.
"Because of this deep integration, users then always see the right camera image automatically when there is an event originating from the intrusion alarm system, for example. With "Active Objects", the systems can be controlled simply via the HEMISPHERE® Active Objects Map. The advantages to the customer range from more rapid response times through adaptable and transparent workflows up to and including optimised security and business processes."