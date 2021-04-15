Heald, a globally renowned innovator in the field of perimeter security technology and the manufacturer of quality security equipment in the United Kingdom, has announced a partnership with Sweden-based access control solutions firm, Intergate, following a recent installation of their Matador products in Stockholm, Sweden.
Intergate is the renowned distributor in Sweden for access control solutions. The firm, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020, is a subsidiary of Indutrade, which has a turnover of £1.6 billion and strength of 7,000 employees.
Heald – Intergate distributor agreement
Following the distributor agreement, the City of Stockholm ordered a number of Heald products through the new distribution partnership with Intergate, including the Matador, the first installation project of Heald products in the city.
The purpose of the installation was to stop unauthorised vehicles from accessing a shopping centre area, located in the suburb of Skärholmen in Stockholm, but still, allow access to delivery and emergency response vehicles. The challenge facing the installation was the need for an effective and accessible solution that addressed the need for an ultra-shallow excavation, due to a parking garage located underneath.
Matador sliding bollard
The Matador bollard was chosen due to its unique design and its ability to be installed on the surface or with very minimal excavation, therefore, not interfering with underground infrastructure. The project included the fitting of six electro-mechanical sliding bollards and 26 fixed bollards. All of them were shallow mounted.
The Matador is the world’s only sliding bollard that was developed specifically to address issues around underground infrastructure, while still providing access for permitted vehicles. Available in a range of operations, the patent-protected product is available as both shallow mount and surface mount and can be used as either a permanent or temporary security solution.
Patent-protected access control products
Intergate’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fredrik Vedin said “The support from Heald has been outstanding through the whole installation process. Since this was our first time with this kind of product (sliding bollards), we needed extra attention and support from the technicians, sales support agents and engineers of Heald and we received everything we needed from them.”
He adds, “We feel very confident with Heald as our supplier and we look forward to our next project together.” With innovation at the core of Heald, the company continues to offer unique, patent-protected products, including bollards and road blockers, to the market.
Shallow or surface mount solutions
Heald Ltd's bespoke designs are made to fit individual site requirements
Heald Ltd's bespoke designs are made to fit individual site requirements and meet the increasingly demanding needs of organisations, which require high-security solutions against the threat of vehicular attacks, in particular locations that require shallow or surface mount solutions.
Debbie Heald MBE, Managing Director at Heald Ltd, commented “We chose Intergate as our Swedish distribution partners, as they are leaders in their field with bollard installations, so the partnership seemed the perfect fit for our unique products.”
High-security products and services
Debbie adds, “Intergate has the same attention to detail, care for the customer and share the same values regarding providing and installing only the best in high-security products and services. There simply was no other choice for Heald in this region.”
The partnership with Intergate follows on from recent announcements that Heald has partnered with Germany-based security firm, truckBlok and Singapore-based company, ESCO Pte Ltd to bring Heald products to the major cities around the world.