SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. announced that its SAFR facial recognition system for live video is now integrated with the Geutebrück G-Core VMS (Video Management System). SAFR for Geutebrück is an AI layer that runs on top of the G-Core VMS which provides advanced video analytics that saves time and increases the efficiency of surveillance operations.
The best-in-class integration features live video overlays that display event details, streamlined enrolment of individuals appearing on the Geutebrück VMS directly into the SAFR identity database, and custom alarms and notifications that notify security personnel of SAFR events directly within the VMS.
Face matching in live video feeds
With so many cameras deployed, it’s impossible for security staff to monitor them effectively. SAFR matches faces appearing in live video feeds against watchlist images more effectively (99.87%), and with less bias, than humans. This enables security personnel to prioritize feeds that require review while providing them the key information they need to respond to persons of interest more quickly.
SAFR also recognises individuals wearing masks with remarkable accuracy (98.85%). The enroled or reference image is displayed side by side with the face detected in the VMS video. Operators have instant access to the enrolled person’s face image to confirm match events.
Automated identification
The integration automatically enrol faces into the SAFR database via Geutebrück G-Core VMS “Manual monitoring is expensive and inefficient. AI can perform real-time, automated identification of persons of interest, and identify previous offenders the moment they return and before they cause new incidents,” said Brad Donaldson, VP, Computer Vision & GM, SAFR.
“Our powerful API and plugin architecture makes industry leading integrations such as the one achieved with Geutebrück possible.”
Integration benefits
The tight integration enables operators to automatically enrol faces into the SAFR database by simply drawing a marquee around a face in the Geutebrück G-Core VMS. Operators can use SAFR’s information overlays within the VMS video feeds, making it easy to quickly and accurately separate unknown people and potential threats from authorised personnel.
System admins can easily configure which face recognition information is captured and recorded in the VMS. Additionally, operators have the ability to search Geutebrück video feeds for alerts using a person’s name, watchlist name, or ID class (threat, no concern, concern, stranger).
Effortless experience
"As a world class provider of video security software solutions in mission critical environments, we are thrilled to offer SAFR’s superior technology for face recognition as part of a comprehensive solution.”
“The seamless integration of SAFR’s AI-powered analytics together with Geutebrück’s ultra-robust video management software makes day-to-day operational tasks an effortless experience with the highest reliability," comments Norbert Herzer, Product Manager, Geutebrück.