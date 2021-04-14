The Croatian defender and UEFA Cup winner Darijo Srna will become the brand ambassador of the Ukrainian security systems manufacturer Ajax Systems in Croatia. The slogan of the campaign is “Ajax. My defence tactics.”
“Darijo is a world football legend and a real superstar in Croatia. His brand ambassador status will bring further momentum to the Ajax promotion in the Adriatic market,” Ajax Systems CMO, Valentine Hrytsenko.
“I have a smart Ajax security system at home, and now even when I am at training camps or on long trips I can rest assured that my home and my loved ones are well-protected. It’s convenient that the system is controlled with an app on my smartphone — this allows me to manage the household security from anywhere in the world,” Darijo Srna.
Darijo’s recommendations
As part of the campaign launch, a series of digital activities was scheduled as well as exclusive merchandise and materials were prepared for Ajax B2B partners. The main campaign goal is to enhance and consolidate the company’s standing in the Adriatic region.
In addition to being an Ajax user himself, in the past Darijo also recommended the system to his former teammate Paulo Fonseca, the ex-coach of Shakhtar, whose home was robbed. After the incident, an Ajax system was sent to Fonseca to Italy as a gift: it was installed in his home for protection against any possible accidents.
The Adriatic market
Ajax Systems entered the Adriatic market in 2017. One of the most important achievements of the company on the market is its partnership with Alarm Automatika, the largest distributor of security equipment in the region.
The global goal of Ajax is to become the #1 brand in its segment. To make professional security comfortable for users and give installers the opportunity to work with user-friendly, innovative equipment that has no compromises on reliability.