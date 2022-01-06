The past couple of years has been undoubtedly challenging for everyone. With the pandemic still looming everywhere, people have somewhat learned to adjust to the new normal. And with it, a wave of new technologies have emerged.

According to an IEEE study, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, cloud computing and 5G are just some of the technologies set to take center stage in 2022. As a pioneer video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, Dahua is constantly innovating and developing its product and service offerings, paying close attention to the latest and emerging technologies in the industry.

AI-based devices

With the new year just around the corner, let’s check out some technology trends that are expecting to lead the year of the tiger:

Dahua’s WizSense is set to release upgrades in its AI Scene Self-adaptation (AI SSA)

Accelerated adoption of AI-powered video analytics and entry-level products - By embedding AI into end, edge and cloud scenarios, more and more AI-based devices will be widely applied in various fields and industries. It’s likely that technologies related to AI analytics – such as AI-based forensic search, business intelligence, object detection and bandwidth – will drive a large part of video surveillance innovation in 2022 and beyond.

Next year, Dahua’s WizSense, a wide-ranging series of AI products and solutions that recognise human and vehicle with high accuracy, is set to release upgrades in its AI Scene Self-adaptation (AI SSA), AI Coding, and QuickPick functionalities.

Thermal imaging cameras

Additionally, WizMind – a collection of Dahua’s high-end AI solutions that offer early warning and real-time alerts, advanced analytics, and data statistics – is also on track to update its portfolio that includes wide-angle cameras, parking lot management, thermal imaging cameras, and more.

The Dahua Eureka series is also composed of entry-level thermal cameras powered by AI

According to the 2021 Video Surveillance & Analytics Database Report from Omdia, demand for recording devices ­– especially entry-level equipment – with embedded deep learning analytics is expected to increase. The Dahua Cooper-I series XVR, for example, is the first entry-level intelligent analog recorder and storage device that offers AI features such as SMD (smart motion detection) Plus and AI coding. Likewise, the Dahua Eureka series is also composed of entry-level thermal cameras powered by AI. Designed for end-users, it’s an ideal choice for small- and medium-sized perimeter intrusion detection and early fire detection in various scenarios (e.g. waste recycling sites).

Video surveillance solutions

Cloud-based video surveillance continues to grow and evolve - The demand for cloud computing among organisations is expected to continue in 2022 as a result of remote working and growing trend in digital transformation due to COVID-19. The adoption of cloud-based video surveillance solutions like VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) is also set to accelerate in 2022.

Due to its numerous advantages such as cost-effectiveness, remote data access, secure data storage, high reliability, etc., it sees increasing popularity in the SMB sector that cannot independently build and maintain video surveillance systems. One example of an excellent VSaaS system is Dahua’s COS cloud platform, a confluent cloud-based platform that allows users to manage on-site devices and enjoy a full range of services anytime, anywhere. It also provides installers with convenient solutions right at their fingertips, including 24/7 remote problem diagnosis and repair, alarm operation, cloud storage service, etc.

Zero-latency synchronisation

5G, of course, is a key technology that benefits video conferencing and remote work in the coming years

5G Technology paves the way for remote work and video conferencing - 5G, of course, is a key technology that benefits video conferencing and remote work in the coming years. The fast network capabilities of video connections enabled by 5G broadband technology ensure real-time sharing of images and zero-latency synchronisation of audio and video, enabling efficient remote communication and collaboration.

A recent IDC survey indicates that in the foreseeable future, employers across the globe tend to adopt a hybrid work model that combines remote work and on-site work. Video conferencing solutions and digital tools for remote work like Dahua DeepHub Smart Interactive Whiteboard is also set to be in demand this coming year.

Modern meeting rooms

The Dahua DeepHub is designed for efficient and collaborative work for modern meeting rooms and offices with remote participation. Features include a user-friendly interface, wireless 4K display, easy installation, touchscreen writing capability, high performance video conferencing and other intelligent functions.

Undoubtedly, 5G will empower networks with greater speed and reliability

Undoubtedly, 5G will empower networks with greater speed and reliability. It will allow for better use of technologies such as AI, IoT and machine learning for multi-party conference collaboration, and will enable different innovative applications in the video conferencing industry.

Enhancing data management

Convergence of multiple systems through AIoT - The convergence of multi-dimensional sensing devices and systems through the Internet of Things (IoT) is another area that will see growth in the coming year. Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) is a combination of AI technologies and IoT infrastructure. It achieves more efficient IoT operations, improves human-machine interactions and enhances data management and analytics.

In other words, not only can every single element in the IoT environment operate AI individually, they can also connect to each other, and together, perform tasks smarter. In recent years, the ever-growing security requirements for large-scale perimeter protection scenarios (e.g. airport, construction site, water area, etc.) has enabled the convergence of AI-powered video technology with thermal imaging and security radar.

Multi-dimensional sensing

There will be more scene-based customisation solutions that integrate video AI technology with radar

The Dahua Perimeter Protection Security Radar Solution, for instance, integrates PTZ camera and thermal imaging with security radar to achieve multi-dimensional sensing, allowing users to detect and track intrusions, upload alarms, save evidence and more.

AIoT technology will also see the increasing integration of solutions such as video surveillance, alarms, access control, fire detection with temperature, humidity, smoke, heat and air quality sensors – to name just a few – in smart buildings and homes. There will be more scene-based customisation solutions that integrate video AI technology with radar and other IoT technologies to solve specific pain points of customers.

Security protection measures

Cybersecurity - Cybersecurity is an increasing concern among users, and will become more of an issue with the growth in IoT networks. The greatest concerns are with mobile and hybrid workforces (employees working from home or remotely), cloud and data center vulnerability, and coordinated or ransomware attacks on their networks.

Dahua has attached great importance to information security in the field of smart IoT

For a long time, Dahua has attached great importance to information security in the field of smart IoT, taking network security and privacy protection as one of the company's highest priorities. Dahua provides users with end-to-end encryption technology that covers the security of the whole life cycle of data. The company integrates security protection measures such as certificate authentication, code stream integrity verification and code stream encryption, so that the network data is encrypted and protected in the whole process of collection, transmission, storage, sharing and use.

Security vulnerability reporting

Moreover, the Dahua Cybersecurity Center (DHCC) was also established to mitigate cybersecurity issues by providing security vulnerability reporting and sharing cybersecurity know-how with customers. It has its Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) in place to receive, process and disclose any security vulnerability related to Dahua products and solutions.

Low-light Monitoring: The new generation of Dahua’s Full-colour cameras now has dual sensors – one to capture light information, the other to capture colour information – and advanced image signal processing, enabling high quality images. In addition, Dahua’s Three-in-One Camera (TiOC) is soon to release updates in its HAC products, including red and blue light interference elimination, voice customisation, and product serialisation.

Integrating video surveillance

2022 will see the 10th anniversary of Dahua’s independently developed HDCVI

Thermal Thermography: Dahua’s entry-level thermal handheld thermography camera HI20 is a portable, accurate and economical thermal device suitable for preventive maintenance in places susceptible to temperature fluctuations (e.g. home, workplace). It can be used for electrical fault inspection, equipment and machineries, health diagnostics of buildings, etc.

Solar Energy: Dahua’s Integrated Off-grid Security Solution integrates video surveillance (including AI functions) with 4G network transmission technology and solar power technology to provide an efficient monitoring system to areas without access to network connection and electricity. Related products include integrated solar power system and solar-powered security cameras (IPC and PTZ).

2022 will see the 10th anniversary of Dahua’s independently developed HDCVI (High Definition Composite Video Interface), which brings the benefits of digital technology such as full HD images, ease of use, AI functionality and other intelligent functions to existing coax systems – without having to replace cable. It is set to release cool upgrades next year such as smart-dual illuminators and time scheduling via AI-powered XVR, and more!