Cloud-based applications and platforms revolutionise supply chain management, helping stakeholders scale operations from small businesses to complex enterprises. Cloud supply chain solutions are showing significant increases in implementation – so much so the sheer number of organisations with a cloud solution outpace or far outnumbers the ones that don't.

But there is one area that has still not made the switch to the cloud, most often the security department. But the advent of using video surveillance data for other purposes, like real-time transit tracking, is pushing the adoption of video in the cloud forward.

Traditional security systems

Unlike traditional security systems, cloud video solutions are not limited to providing only security data. Video can be used to enhance warehouse productivity, increase the ROI of transit operations, marginally reduce the loss or damages due to employee safety issues, and uphold the organisation's integrity.

Companies spend a lot of time, money, and effort attempting to enhance production

The benefits are significant: cloud solutions can change how the supply chain aggregates business data through video and AI. Companies spend a lot of time, money, and effort attempting to enhance production and the supply chain, as it is paramount to the success of a brand. Video, analytics. And the cloud can make it better. Like every other industry, the transportation and logistics market is on the brink of a sea change because of the digital revolution.

Reliable supply chain

The volume of information and data generated by digital devices and systems allows stakeholders to leverage rich data and combine it to optimise efficiencies, schedules, and planning. Users are starting to see how the cloud and connected devices support a more rapid and reliable supply chain through faster transit times, better loading and unloading methods, prompt product delivery, enhanced safety, and more operational efficiency.

Without a doubt, the supply chain has seen the benefits of using the cloud to improve processes and overall success. Some have revolutionised how they track shipments with intelligent mobile applications, while others use cloud-based warehouse management systems to support higher supply chain performance and optimise order management and production planning across warehouse locations.

Warehouse management systems

And now, cloud-based security platform solutions change how security leaders aggregate safety, security, and business data through video and AI. Using AI technology to identify actionable insights within previously untapped video monitoring and unstructured IoT data is a potential gold mine for businesses in the supply chain sector.

Cloud-based security services can optimise the pivotal balance between optimal deliveries, employee safety, and physical security. There is also great potential to improve the supply chain process from end to end. Here's how: As part of the cloud-based security solution, IP cameras and sensors can transmit data directly to the cloud, eliminating the need for on-premises systems like DVRs and NVRs. In the case of network disconnection, data is protected, so no information is lost in the face of downtime. All the data capture is transmitted to the cloud, allowing all authorised personnel to access the data as needed.

Cloud security solution

For any organisation with a decentralised infrastructure, finding the red thread across sites can be difficult. For organisations distributed across geographies, this can lead to a lack of communication regarding stock acquisition, movement across facilities, and potential delays in deliveries. A cloud security solution is designed to centralise all data irrespective of the geographical distance between facilities.

Stakeholders can view precisely what is happening at a site from any connected device

Now, the owner of multiple and distributed logistic centres can view these sites simultaneously or even sequentially. Imagine monitoring the unloading dock areas at all your facilities at one time, allowing you to gain peace of mind that operations are running smoothly. Whether on-site, five miles away, or in a different country altogether, stakeholders can view precisely what is happening at a site from any connected device, whether it is your laptop, smartphone, or iPad.

Supporting essential decisions

This functionality delivers access to only those devices and sites that you are authorised to access. Using assigned credentials and the power of the network, leaders can access the application from anywhere across the globe. Artificial intelligence in the supply chain supports essential decisions by using cognitive predictions and recommendations on optimal actions.

This approach can help enhance overall supply chain performance and help manufacturers predict possible implications across various scenarios in terms of time, cost, and revenue. With AI and the cloud, organisations can monitor different operational parameters and gain operational insights that enable leaders to streamline their services and smoothen out the course of the supply chain from beginning to end. From the moment a product enters a warehouse to the point of its departure, its complete journey can be reviewed via the video surveillance solution.

Supply chain organisations

The possibilities of cloud solutions are limitless, and new use cases are being identified daily

Regular monitoring of the handover of goods to courier vendors can give insights into employee performance. Manufacturers can track orders. Cloud video can help users understand the overall performance of their employees, whether they are at a truck stop, within a warehouse, or delivering to an office building.

The possibilities of cloud solutions are limitless, and new use cases are being identified daily. The time is ideal for supply chain organisations to push the boundaries of what's possible with the cloud and help providers proactively address business optimisation, safety, and physical security throughout the process.

Advanced technologies, like cloud services, further support a productive supply chain that will lead to increased revenue streams and a successful process as organisations look to optimise operations as digital transformation efforts continue to evolve.