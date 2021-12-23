What change would you like to see in security in 2022?
23 Dec 2021
Editor Introduction
Here’s a news flash: 2022 will be a pivotal year for the security industry. As we enter the new year, continuing change is a safe prediction for any fast-moving, technology-driven marketplace. Recent history confirms the ability of the security industry to shift and adapt to changing conditions and to provide an ever-expanding menu of technology solutions to make the world a safer place. Given that the new year will bring change, what will that change encompass? More to the point, what should it encompass? We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What is the biggest change you would like to see within the security industry in 2022?
I would like to see more transparency and partnership between customers and providers. The purpose of business is to solve problems for customers. Doing this well requires mutual trust. Service providers must be honest with customers about which problems they truly can solve, and where they may not be a good fit. Conversely, customers must be willing to share their needs without being overly focused on the lowest price or fear of somehow being duped into buying something. If there’s no fit, both must be professional and walk away without ill will. A good fit can lead to a long-term, highly valuable partnership. The value of partnership is lost when organisations resort to ‘professional buyers’ or ‘sales closers,’ who are driven solely by cost. Then business becomes – or remains – merely a transaction at the expense of innovation. While transparency has improved over the years, we can still do better.
I’d like to see the industry embrace customer needs beyond perimeter security and into how access control devices including wireless locks and readers can be used to gain a better understanding of the way your space is being used. The security industry can solve new problems and offer unique solutions to hoteling and other flexible workspace needs. The customer’s needs are as much about efficient utilisation of spaces via access control as they are about security. All parties win when we collaborate and rise to the occasion and solve new challenges faced by our customers.
I would like to see faster adoption of new technologies, especially cloud-based technologies. The security industry has traditionally been slow to change. Change has lagged because of the cost of updating equipment, the risk a solution won’t meet your needs, the concern that the cost to implement a solution is more than the benefit it will provide, among other reasons. The number of new technologies is greater than ever, and the benefits they provide are significant. Leading the enablement of new technologies is the functionality of cloud-based solutions. Specifically, cloud-managed access control and cloud-hosted video management are two solutions that provide significant functionality, ease of use, and deliver reduced total cost of ownership.
The biggest change I’d like to see in the security industry next year is the wider adoption of video analytics in security systems and – on top of this – more diversity in the use cases for analytics to deliver added value for customers beyond security. Analytics has a major role in increasing the direct value of security systems by augmenting the role of security staff and making it easier to identify criminal activity, alert quicker, and more easily provide evidence to law enforcement and insurers. However, these systems also have a huge amount of unlocked potential to help customers increase the efficiency of their operations and generate value beyond security. For example, video analytics could inform footfall trends, customer satisfaction, and compliance policies. In 2021 I’d like to see security providers be more imaginative in how they can be a true partner to their customers and help to derive more ROI.
The security industry must adopt audio as an essential element to incorporate into security systems in 2022. Common pitfalls of current security installments, such as false alarms or delayed response times, can be answered with audio monitoring. As industry professionals, it is our job to provide expert level guidance and knowledge to those looking to deploy security measures. By not taking audio into account, the industry is not meeting that expectation. As sight and sound go hand in hand, we must change the conversation, specifications, and standards for modern surveillance systems to deploy both audio and video surveillance. At the end of the day, our collective goal is to keep people and property safe. Expanding our old ideas of a traditional surveillance system must continue to evolve. The time for audio to take its rightful place — not just as an add-on, but as an essential element of surveillance — is now.
We have seen a dramatic increase in safety and security needs in the marketplace, which is forcing security professionals to seek more versatile and well-rounded security solutions. The security solutions being sought include advanced audio solutions, as audio is increasingly recognised as a necessary technology to mitigate security risks. Humans instinctively respond to real-time voice, which makes audio instrumental in any security environment. Access control allows a team to safeguard a facility and allow entry, but it doesn’t provide real-time information. Video surveillance allows security teams to see and detect, but used alone, it has its limits with providing a complete view of a situation, as well. Audio brings those two elements together – it adds interactivity, and it allows people to hear, be heard and be understood, in any situation. Therefore, in 2022 and beyond, we look forward to the security industry continuing to incorporate audio in security solutions.
Recognising diversity needs to be a top priority for the security industry. By fostering diversity in the workplace, the security industry can attract and retain outstanding talent and provide optimal service for their clients. At Allied Universal, our inclusive culture encourages, supports, and celebrates a diverse workplace. It fuels our innovation and connects us closer to our customers and the communities in which we serve. We also believe that Supplier Diversity is an important component of our business strategy. Through subcontracted security partnerships and centrally sourced products and services, we work to integrate Supplier Diversity processes into how our company purchases goods and services. The security industry needs to do a better job on shining a light on this vital sector to attract the next generation of talent. I advise young people to look at industries that are growing, even in tough times, such as the security industry.
Why can't we obtain more clarity on how Government/Federal funding dollars are being allocated for the security industry? Most of this funding seems to be tied into different programs and, sometimes, it is difficult to identify how much funding and where the funding is coming from for the security industry. There are some options our customers can utilise like taking the SIA's Grants Training Course or checking in with FEMA to learn more about their Nonprofit Security Grant Program. They can learn how to navigate and leverage federal grants for security projects including commercial and non-federal projects. It still leads to a lot of work, although it is quicker to do. It would be beneficial if there was a more streamlined solution in finding these dollars. Securing your facility and protecting employees and the public is a top priority. The path to making this happen should be less convoluted.
I think the provision of man guarding needs attention in 2022. Over the last decade it has become a race to the bottom in terms of costs, which means the quality of the people employed and the service provided is too often compromised. Security operators need to realise that if you go cheap, you can cause a lot of potential issues. The UK government’s Protect Duty strategy was formulated after the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017 to ensure venues do the right assessment, and this is something you can’t do cheaply. Security team providers need to work with each other to improve these provisions, to empower teams and therefore the effectiveness of guarding companies. Naturally, security professionals should be paid what they are worth too! I wouldn’t be surprised if the government’s Protect Duty strategy becomes mandatory in a few years, which would be a positive step in improving this situation.
I’d like to see us continue to evolve as an industry, moving forward by embracing new ways of doing things rather than continuing forward with what we’ve always done. Customers are continuing to grapple with the ongoing constraints related to pandemic controls, emerging risks, labour shortages and supply chain issues, and as technology vendors we can help them address these challenges. There is significant interest in the ability to integrate any technology, regardless of type, manufacturer, or function to support an intelligent, data-driven security strategy. While video surveillance continues to be a priority for customers, we see a growing focus on critical event management with VMS and other security controls as components of a broader, more intelligence focused strategy. We are also seeing an increase in engagements where physical security and cyber security infrastructures are being integrated for greater awareness across the security function.
In 2022, I expect to see an accelerated rate of digitisation across nearly all industries, and I do expect this to happen as organisations address the changing work and business environment. Organisations are looking to find new ways to adapt to evolving market conditions and the technologies available today — from cloud and AI — can help support business, operational, and security initiatives. From a security market perspective, demand for video surveillance, intelligent IoT solutions, and cloud services will grow exponentially in the coming year. Cloud-based video surveillance is in demand because it is a highly valuable option across nearly every market segment. The initial fears around cloud have dissipated somewhat because it has proven to be a highly functional, flexible, and convenient method for businesses looking to protect and modernise their facilities.
Security, of course, is a wide-reaching subject, but from a building security – and specifically a hardware perspective – it’s vital that the industry aims to deliver only the best in security solutions. For too long, ambiguity has eclipsed the product selection process, and change is necessary. For example, I would like to see stakeholders (whether door specialists, hardware manufacturers or access control providers) working together at an earlier stage in projects, in a bid to provide enhanced, tailored solutions – helping set a precedent for building safety and security moving forward. It’s also crucial that we investigate how fire and security certification schemes could better work together, ensuring suppliers can navigate through the latest regulations successfully. In doing so, it will make it easier for suppliers to deliver better products at better value and with that, we’ll see product performance, and thus security, improve even further.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming popular in the security industry, but the sector needs to accelerate this adoption and hone in on its goals and deliverables, through better education about AI. For the security industry to benefit significantly from AI (plus its offshoots, machine learning and deep learning) there must be a baseline level of AI literacy across the organisation. Decision-makers must know the possibilities and limitations of AI, where it’s headed, and its applications unique to their organisation. With this, security leaders will be more informed when introducing AI elements to their security strategy and investing in AI solutions. They won’t buy an AI tool because it’s trendy, but because it aligns with their goals and needs. This knowledge can come in several ways, like short courses or training in AI products. On-the-job experience, such as working on pilot projects or embedding in a data team, can also help.
Security is a constantly evolving. By the time you read this article, there will be a new risk to mitigate, a new threat to analyse, or a new business challenge to solve. The fast-moving nature of this industry demands that manufacturers constantly improve their products or solutions so that security leaders can invest into augmenting their team’s ability to protect and secure. Video surveillance, the backbone of any robust security technology plan, must evolve as it is relied on most to deliver the visual data organisations demand to support ongoing strategies. The technology vendors that will thrive in the coming year will be those that will help security leaders keep pace with the newest trends, all designed to enhance security and operations, and drive increased levels of intelligence.
The security industry must take the lead on strengthening privacy protection. Biometric solutions improve privacy, especially when combined with cloud-based ID management, but they must also protect all biometric templates and identity data. Baseline protection starts with the software provider’s end-user license agreement. It should state that biometric data is anonymised and only used for the application when the user selects the option for capturing their biometric template. It also should include prohibitions against sharing data, and all transactions, photographs, biometric data, and other personal information should be encrypted and stored in a separate section of the operator’s network. Adding end-to-end encryption reinforces the already strong privacy protection of using a biometric in multi-factor authentication. Mobile-based access solutions should also use document scanning technology to read and validate whether a government-issued ID is real or not. Implementing these and other measures will protect privacy while enabling faster and more seamless and secure access experiences.
Editor Summary
Our Expert Panel Roundtable is brimming with thoughts about changes they would like to see in the security industry in 2022, from faster adoption of new technologies to better education about artificial intelligence (AI). We should all embrace new ways of doing things, and manufacturers should help customers grab onto the latest trends. The Expert Panelists mention specific technologies that should be more widely adopted, including video and audio. The industry should recognise diversity. Business interactions should be more transparent. We need better clarity about government funding sources. Hopefully, change in 2022 will encompass all these worthy ambitions – and more – as the security marketplace evolves to become better than ever.
As we enter into 2022, there is still a level of uncertainty in place. It’s unclear what the future holds, as companies around the world still contend with the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote working has been encouraged by most organisations and the move to a hybrid working system has become ‘business as usual’, for the majority of businesses. Some have reduced their office space or done away with their locations altogether. Following best security practices With all this change in place, there are problems to deal with. According to research, 32.7% of IT admins say they are concerned about employees using unsecured networks to carry out that work. Alongside this, 74% of IT admins thought that remote work makes it harder for employees to follow best security practices. This need to manage security around remote work is no longer temporary. Instead, companies have to build permanent strategies around remote work and security. The coming year will also create a different landscape for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Here are some key predictions for next year and what to start preparing for in 2022: The reality of SMB spending around security will hit home SMBs had to undertake significant investments to adapt to remote working SMBs had to undertake significant investments to adapt to remote working, especially in comparison to their size. They had to undertake significant digital transformation projects that made it possible to deliver services remotely, during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve seen a shift in mindset for these companies, which are now more tech-focused in their approach to problem solving. According to our research, 45% of SMBs plan to increase their spending towards IT services in 2022. Around half of all organisations think their IT budgets are adequate for their needs, while 14.5% of those surveyed believe they will need more, to cover all that needs to be done. Identity management spending to support remote work For others, the COVID-19 pandemic led to over-spending, just to get ahead of things and they will spend in 2022, looking at what they should keep and what they can reduce their spending on. Areas like identity management will stay in place, as companies struggle to support remote work and security, without this in place. However, on-premise IT spending will be reduced or cut, as those solutions are not relevant for the new work model. Services that rely on on-premise IT will be cut or replaced. The device will lead the way for security We rely on our phones to work and to communicate. In 2022, they will become central to how we manage access, to all our assets and locations, IT and physical. When employees can use company devices and their own phones for work, security is more difficult. IT teams have to ensure that they’re prepared for this, by making sure that these devices can be trusted. Wide use of digital certificates and strong MFA factors Rather than requiring a separate smart card or fingerprint reader, devices can be used for access using push authentication There are multiple ways that companies can achieve this, for example - By using digital certificates to identify company devices as trusted, an agent, or strong MFA factors, like a FIDO security key or mobile push authentication. Whichever approach you choose, this can prevent unauthorised access to IT assets and applications, and these same devices can be used for authentication into physical locations too. Rather than requiring a separate smart card or fingerprint reader, devices can be used for access using push authentication. Understanding human behaviour Alongside this, it is important to understand human behaviour. Anything that introduces an extra step for authentication can lead to employees taking workarounds. To stop this, it is important to put an employee education process in place, in order to emphasize on the importance of security. The next step is to think about adopting passwordless security, to further reduce friction and increase adoption. Lastly, as devices become the starting point for security and trust, remote device management will be needed too. More companies will need to manage devices remotely, from wiping an asset remotely if it gets lost or stolen, through to de-provisioning users easily and removing their access rights, when they leave the company. Identity will be a layer cake Zero Trust approaches to security Identity management relies on being able to trust that someone is who they say they are. Zero Trust approaches to security can support this effectively, particularly when aligned with least privilege access models. In order to turn theory into practical easy-to-deploy steps, companies need to use contextual access, as part of their identity management strategy. This involves looking at the context that employees will work in and putting together the right management approach for those circumstances. For typical employee behaviour, using two factor authentication might be enough to help them work, without security getting in the way. How enterprises manage, access and store identity data There will also be a shift in how enterprises manage, access, and store that identity data over time For areas where security is more important, additional security policies can be put over the top, to ensure that only the right people have access. A step-up in authentication can be added, based on the sensitivity of resources or risk-based adaptive authentication policies might be needed. There will also be a shift in how enterprises manage, access, and store that identity data over time, so that it aligns more closely with those use cases. Identity management critical to secure assets in 2022 There are bigger conversations taking place around digital identity for citizenship, as more services move online as well. Any moves that take place in this arena will affect how businesses think about their identity management processes too, encouraging them to look at their requirements in more detail. Overall, 2022 will be the year when identity will be critical to how companies keep their assets secure and their employees productive. With employees working remotely and businesses becoming decentralised, identity strategies will have to take the same approach. This will put the emphasis on strong identity management as the starting point for all security planning.
Essence Group, a technology group developing IoT-based security, safety, and healthcare solutions for homes, families, and businesses announced it is expanding into the enterprise security market by offering a turnkey and customisable security solution for the enterprise market that will protect people and assets. This expansion into the enterprise market is a significant development for the Group’s security business, which has provided solutions to millions of residential and commercial customers for 27 years. Expansion of technologies Essence Group sees its expertise, technologies, and existing partnerships as perfectly suited for larger-scale security projects, including smart cities and campuses, airports and other transport hubs, stadiums, arenas, and industrial areas. “We are excited to bring to the enterprise market our 27 years of knowledge and experience in the security industry, where we have developed and produced sophisticated solutions used in millions of homes and commercial premises worldwide,” said Yaniv Amir, CEO of Essence USA. Comprehensive mobile-safety solution AI-based network and 5G-enabled solutions comprise video monitoring and edge analytics for premises Essence Group will offer a comprehensive solution comprising both on-premises security capabilities and mobile safety solutions for people wherever they are. The AI-based network and 5G-enabled solutions comprise video monitoring and edge analytics for premises; personal safety and protection for remote workers and students; and intruder deterrence and prevention. Video technologies deployed will be NDAA compliant to allow the cloud-based systems to be deployed in sensitive scenarios. The Essence Solution can be used in greenfield applications or integrated into existing security and first response monitoring centres. mPERS and MyShield The offering will also include the Umbrella mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS), an ultra-small and discreet device that integrates with Essence’s multi-service cloud. Comprising built-in fall detection, real-time activity monitoring, and two-way voice capabilities, it is suited for a range of security settings, including lone worker scenarios. Another important element is MyShield, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honouree. The advanced, 5G-enabled all-in-one monitoring and intervention device can be used in sensitive areas that are usually unmanned. It provides both video and voice monitoring, with a proprietary smoke generating capability to clear intruders and deter security incidents within seconds, acting as a true first responder to critical incidents. Cost-effective monitoring solutions Each of Essence Group’s cutting-edge elements is designed to be cost-effective, limiting the need for human surveillance Each of Essence Group’s cutting-edge elements is designed to be cost-effective, limiting the need for human surveillance in scenarios such as monitoring parking lots (with license plate recognition), campus facilities after hours, doors and access points, crowd size, and hallway traffic, weather, and campus perimeters. “This portfolio of products is perfectly suited for the complex security challenges faced by enterprises, especially those that manage remote employees within large complex facilities and campuses,” said Stephen Burd, the head of the new Essence Enterprise Solutions Division. CES 2022 “We also believe that we have the perfect solutions for US smart city initiatives, which are becoming more and more common given today’s security concerns.” Essence Group will showcase its enterprise offering, along with other connected security and care solutions – including the MyShield 5G intruder prevention system and VitalOn remote patient monitoring platform, both CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honourees – at its booth, #52753 at CES, from January 5-8, 2022.
viisights, Inc., the innovator in behavioural recognition systems for real-time video intelligence, announces the appointment of Ronen Sadan as Vice President of Marketing. Experience and education Ronen brings extensive leadership experience in marketing and product management for established and start-up technology companies, including NovelSat, Siano Mobile, and Intel Corporation. In those roles, he demonstrated success in defining and bringing new products to market and managing strategic accounts. Before joining viisights, Ronen most recently served as VP Marketing at VideoFlow, an Israel-based developer of cloud-based software, for reliable real-time video broadcasting over any IP network. In that capacity, Ronen led VideoFlow's global marketing and technology partnerships activities. Ronen holds a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Technion-Macho Technology Le'Israel and an MBA in Marketing from Reichman University (IDC Herzliya). His technical expertise encompasses communication networks, mobile, and digital TV. CEO’s comments "Ronen has solid technical and marketing experience, with specific expertise in the area of the video communications market," said Asaf Birenzvieg, viisights CEO. "We are delighted to have a leader of his calibre help advance our mission of leveraging artificial intelligence technology to create safer physical and virtual public areas.”
The new French electronic National Identity Card (eID) has been awarded the prestigious Best New National ID Card prize by Reconnaissance International at the HSP Awards EMEA (High-Security Printing for Europe - Africa - Middle East). Awarded by a jury of independent international experts, it recognises the outstanding achievement and technical sophistication of this personal identification document program thanks to the French Ministry of the Interior, ANTS (Agence Nationale des Titres Sécurisés) and IN Groupe's work in the design and production of the new French eID. An identity document at the cutting edge of technology By Regulation, France has deployed a new identity card, more secure, convenient, and innovative. This card can be used to prove one's identity and serves as a travel document in the European Union. More than 2 million new eID(s) have already been issued since June 2021. Designed to meet French citizens' everyday needs, this next-generation polycarbonate card can be used for up to 10 years. Security features Visible Digital Seal allows the card to be digitally signed and ensures the integrity and origin of the credentials It incorporates both tried and tested security features and innovations whose security design has been validated by the experts of the Ministry of the Interior. The card incorporates new security features: the DOVID is a new-generation holographic device, the secure background extends into the transparent border of the card, a Visible Digital Seal allows the card to be digitally signed and ensures the integrity and origin of the credentials should it be impossible to access the data on the highly secured chip. IN Groupe at the service of the State In the French National Identity Card program, IN Groupe acts as a solutions integrator, relying on the contribution of some twenty different companies. IN Groupe qualifies tests and selects, according to the ANTS specifications and the expected security targets, the best technologies, components, and IT systems that the French government needs to build the most secure document. Identity protection IN Groupe is a public limited company, guaranteeing France sovereignty to issue its legal identity documents, providing the French government an industrial operator that keeps the identity technologies and technological patents in France. For IN Groupe, identity and its protection are at the heart of its raison d'être because it ensures States' sovereignty and trust with their citizens. Especially since legal identity remains the reference identity among all others both in the physical and digital worlds.
Topics that dominated our website’s Expert Panel Roundtable articles in 2021 included the effects of COVID-19, the benefits of mobile access, the upcoming potential of deep learning, and the future of access control cards. Our website’s Expert Panel Roundtable discussions in 2021 reflected some of the most timely and important topics in the industry. The very most clicked-on Expert Panel Roundtable discussion in 2021 considered the positive and negative effects of COVID-19. The second most popular was trends in perimeter security technology. Smart video solutions Here is a roundup of the Top 10 Expert Panel Roundtable discussions posted in 2021, along with a ‘sound bite’ from each discussion and links back to the full articles. Thanks to everyone who contributed to Expert Panel Roundtable in 2021 (including the quotable panelists named and linked below). The pandemic has impacted security in many ways, some we are just now realising" What are the positive and negative effects of COVID-19 to security? “The pandemic has impacted security in many ways, some we are just now realising. On the negative side, integrators were limited in their ability to access customer locations, posing significant challenges to supporting customers. Innovation was also halted in many sectors – such as AI and edge computing in healthcare. However, the pandemic increased awareness regarding the need for smart solutions that can aid in these types of crises. Smart video solutions have been identified repeatedly in the media as a potential pathway to better customer experience and increased safety.” – Alexander Harlass. Reducing false alarms What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology? “What’s really important in perimeter security is the minimisation of false alarms, not simply the potential detection of what might be an unauthorised person or object. In light of that, many systems now include alarm validation that can confirm an alarm event using a camera. The utilisation of AI-based technologies can further validate the accuracy of the alarm, making it as accurate and precise as possible. I anticipate seeing more cross-technological integrations to reduce false alarms, so that personnel in an alarm center spend as little time as possible in validating an alarm.” – Leo Levit. What will be the biggest security trends in 2021? “2021 will see artificial intelligence (AI) become more mainstream. There will be increased deployment in edge devices, including cameras, thermographic cameras, radar and LIDAR sensors, entry point readers, etc. Additional algorithms will be developed, greatly expanding the use and function as video surveillance transitions from a forensic tool to real-time analytics. This increases the value of these systems and helps create ROI cases for their deployment.” – Tim Brooks. Access control solutions Investments in tools and platforms to drive digital interactions have accelerated" What will be the security industry’s biggest challenge in 2021? “The security industry is traditional in the sense that it relies heavily on face-to-face interaction to do business with customers and partners alike. COVID-19 has put a hold on in-person meetings, trade shows, etc., and this trend is likely to extend throughout 2021. Virtually recreating these personal touchpoints, while cultivating and strengthening internal and external relationships, will continue to be both a challenge and opportunity for the security industry. Investments in tools and platforms to drive digital interactions have accelerated.” – Robert Moore. What are the challenges and benefits of mobile access control? “Mobile access control solutions are an exciting innovation in a market where the day-to-day user experience hasn’t changed much in the last 20 years. One area that has clear benefits and challenges is in improving the user experience. On one hand, physical credentials are expensive and a hassle to administer; however, they work reliably, quickly, and predictably. Mobile credentials are convenient in that everyone already has a smartphone, and you don’t have to admin or carry cards; however, when you’re actually standing at the door they need to work as well or better than physical credentials, or the benefits are lost.” – Brian Lohse. Attacking critical infrastructure What are the security challenges of protecting critical infrastructure? “It seems so often we hear about a new threat or cyber-attack in the news. Because of the rapid growth in technology over the last few years, cybercriminals are getting bolder and discovering new ways to attack critical infrastructure. One of the biggest challenges boils down to the capabilities of the operating security system and whether the organisation is aware of the current risks they face. Because there are so many points of entry for cybercriminals to target within critical infrastructure, it is vital that the security solution be prepared for attacks at every level.” – Charles (Chuck) O’Leary. They are more aware when they make physical contact with doors and interfaces" Which security technologies will be useful in a post-pandemic world? “People have become more sensitised to crowds and personal space. They are more aware when they make physical contact with doors and interfaces. As the pandemic subsides, these habits will likely remain for a majority of people." "Utilising AI-based cameras to accurately monitor the number of people in a room or in a queue will enable staff to take action to improve the customer experience. For example, AI-based analytics can quickly notify security or operations when people are waiting at a door and initiate 2-way audio for touchless access.” – Aaron Saks. Central monitoring station What is the potential of deep learning in physical security and surveillance? “Deep learning, a subset of artificial intelligence, enables networks to train themselves to perform speech, voice, and image recognition tasks." In video surveillance, these networks learn to make predictions through highly repetitive exposure" "In video surveillance, these networks learn to make predictions through highly repetitive exposure to images of humans and vehicles from a camera feed. That ability is ideal for use with drones patrolling perimeters seeking anomalies or in software that significantly reduces the number of false alarms reported to central monitoring station operators. Through use, the software continues improving its accuracy.” – Brian Baker. Valuable audit trail How soon will access control cards become extinct and why? “Access control cards will go the way of the dinosaur, but they still have some life left in them. For the short term, they have plenty of utility in minimum security use cases and leave a valuable audit trail. But for companies that are more technology-centric, particularly those with high value assets, we’re seeing demand for next-generation access control, which includes increased integration with video surveillance systems and professional monitoring services.” – Sean Foley. Which security markets are embracing touchless and contactless systems? “Touchless technology is not a new trend, but contactless systems and transactions have surged since the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after the pandemic is over, it is likely public perception of what is hygienic and acceptable in public spaces will have changed. [We are] seeing an uptick in touchless access control systems in the education and flexible office space markets.” – Brooke Grigsby.
Mergers and acquisitions are among the most disruptive forces in the security marketplace. However, they are also both a reality and a growing trend. Whenever there is value to be leveraged, companies tend to enter into business transactions to maximise that value. For the security industry, the result is a continually shifting collection of manufacturer companies seeking new ways to provide value to customers. M&A activity continued unabated in 2021, despite residual industry challenges such as dysfunctional supply chains and lingering consequences of a global pandemic. Here are some of the larger and/or most impactful M&A transactions of 2021. Stanley Black & Decker sells to Securitas Stanley Black & Decker announces an agreement to sell most of its Security assets to Securitas AB for $3.2 billion in cash. The transaction includes Stanley Black & Decker's Commercial Electronic and Healthcare Security business lines. The businesses carry 2021 forecasted revenues of approximately $1.7 billion. “The business is well-positioned for ongoing growth within Securitas, a global pioneer in the security industry,” says James M. Loree, Stanley Black & Decker's CEO. Openpath’s solution makes businesses more secure with multi-factor authentication Motorola acquires Openpath and Envysion Motorola Solutions adds to its security industry portfolio with the acquisition of Openpath Security Inc., a cloud-based mobile access control provider. Openpath’s solution makes businesses more secure with multi-factor authentication, enables a contactless entry experience, and can be easily scaled and managed due to its cloud-based architecture. Motorola also announces the acquisition of Envysion, a provider of video security and business analytics solutions for quick-service restaurant and retail industries. Delta Electronics buys March Networks Delta Group, a provider of power and thermal management solutions, , purchased 100% of the shares in Infinova (Canada) Ltd., owner of Canadian-based video surveillance and business intelligence company March Networks, from Infinova International Ltd. through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V. Following the close of the transaction, it was expected that March Networks will continue to operate from its Canadian headquarters, and the March Networks executive management team will continue to lead the organization. Delta Electronics is also the parent company of VIVOTEK. APi Group acquires Chubb Fire and Security Business APi Group Corp. agreed to acquire the Chubb Fire & Security Business from Carrier Global Corporation for an enterprise value of US$ 3.1 billion. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Chubb has approximately 13,000 employees globally and a sales and service network that spans 17 countries, serving more than 1.5 million customer sites in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada. APi Group is a business services provider of safety, specialty, and industrial services in more than 200 locations worldwide. Teledyne Technologies Inc. will acquire FLIR in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $8.0 billion Teledyne acquires FLIR Teledyne Technologies Inc. and FLIR Systems, Inc. jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Teledyne will acquire FLIR in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $8.0 billion. Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer of FLIR, said, “We could not be more excited to join forces with Teledyne through this value-creating transaction.” Resideo adds Norfolk Wire and Electronics Resideo Technologies, Inc. acquired privately held Norfolk Wire & Electronics, based in Richmond, Virginia. Norfolk was founded in 1985 and is a regional distributor of security, telecom, network, and audio-video (AV) related products, supplies, and tools. With 11 full-service retail locations and a 43,000 sq. ft. distribution centre, Norfolk serves customers across the mid-Atlantic region and will be part of Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business, a wholesale distributor of security, AV, and low-voltage products. Triton acquires ACRE, which acquires Feenics and Matrix Triton Partners acquired ACRE, an end-to-end security solutions provider based in Dallas/USA and Dublin/Ireland. Triton is investing alongside the current management team of ACRE. Weeks later, ACRE acquired cloud-based workplace solutions company Time Data Security (TDS). Later in the year, ACRE announced acquisition of Feenics and Matrix Systems. Feenics brings cloud-based access control solutions brings cloud-based access control solutions to ACRE’s rapidly growing network of global customers while also expanding its portfolio to support the growing demand for cloud-based security solutions. Matrix enables ACRE to expand the addressable market for the company’s technology portfolio. Brivo, Inc. and Crown PropTech Acquisitions have entered into an agreement making Brivo a publicly listed company Brivo becomes publicly traded through the merger Brivo, Inc., a cloud-based access control and smart building technologies company, and Crown PropTech Acquisitions, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Brivo becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $808 million. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Brivo, and its Class A common stock is expected to be listed under the ticker symbol “BRVS.” Nice buys Nortek Security Nice, a global manufacturer of smart home, security, home, and building automation solutions, , acquired Nortek Security & Control from Melrose Industries. Nortek Security & Control is a developer of technology for security, home automation, control, power, AV and entertainment, access control, health, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, for residential and commercial markets. Eagle Eye acquires Uncanny Vision Eagle Eye Networks, a cloud video surveillance solutions company, has acquired Uncanny Vision Solutions, an artificial intelligence (AI) analytics and Solutions Company. The acquisition accelerates the company’s leadership in providing AI and analytics, to make customers’ businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The acquisition also includes research and development (R&D) capabilities and a new regional office located in Bangalore, India.
Canyons School District is located in the Southeast region of Salt Lake County, Utah. The school system serves approximately 33,900 students in 44 schools, including 29 elementary schools, eight middle schools, five high schools, and several special program schools. This large district covers 192 square miles and relies on a well-coordinated bus system to transport 15,000 students daily on bus routes that cover close to 1.5 million miles a year. The district's 200 Transportation Department employees maintain a fleet of 175 school buses that serve over 4,700 stops and 2,500 activity trips annually. Video system for student safety “Student safety is a top priority for us and buses have more than their fair share of problems," Director of Technology Support, Canyons School District. “Our video systems are a key piece of technology used to keep our students and drivers safe. Bullying, fights, inappropriate behaviour, accidents, and vandalism have all been documented with our camera systems. Video evidence is a critical piece of the puzzle that helps our Principals and Administrators know what happened.” After dealing with an older, analogue video system on its buses, the district needed to update the fleet Updating the video systems After several years of dealing with an older, failing, analogue video system on its buses, the district needed to update the fleet. The district's Transportation Department together with the IT department spent two years researching technologies and best practices to find the right mobile video security system. The team ultimately specified a system that includes video management software (VMS) from Milestone Systems, network cameras from Axis Communications, and Sintron Technologies’ mobile server/recorder. Stone Security is the Milestone Diamond Partner responsible for the implementation and maintenance of the solution. Upgrading to the mobile video system Stone Security made sure the installation went according to Canyons School District standards: They worked around the district's tight bus schedule, keeping flexible in dealing with special situations and emergencies. Over 85 of the district's buses were installed with the new mobile video system during the summer of 2017 and the rest of the total 175 buses were recently upgraded this summer in preparation for school to start end of August 2018. In the future, when Canyons School District adds buses to its fleet, they will be outfitted with the same Milestone, Axis, Sintron solution. Quick installation “Milestone and Stone Security have been awesome partners,” said the Director of Technology Support at Canyons School District. “We started this project after school ended in June, the same day we began to repave the bus yard.” “The logistics of getting old camera systems removed and new ones installed while at the same time having buses parked at many temporary locations was daunting. Stone Security handled it with grace and even finished a week ahead of schedule.” Upgrading to open platform technology A component of the solution is that the system must use open platform IP-based, industry-standard components An important component of the solution is that the system must use open platform IP-based, industry-standard components. Traditional analogue solutions only use proprietary cables, cameras, DVRs, etc., but the Canyons School District wanted to make sure that it moved to an open standard, so if problems arose, it would not be locked into any vendor, and a range of expansion options would be possible. A connected solution The Canyons School District solution includes onboard two, three, or four AXIS M3037-PVE 360-degree cameras per bus depending on the size of the vehicle, and a Sintron mobile recording server, fully customisable and ruggedised, Windows OS-based. Administrators can manage the OS, group policies, updates, and software from a centralized location with Microsoft System Centre Manager. Battery protection with built-in UPS The server includes a built-in UPS to protect it from battery drops as the engine starts and stops, as well as loss of power in the case of a vehicle accident. It provides PoE to the cameras and has options for GPS, cellular, multiple storage locations, WiFi, as well as reading data from a CAN-BUS network. “Milestone VMS is the system we use for many of our school-based systems. By also using it in our buses, it makes it easier on our Principals and Administrators because they don’t have to learn multiple systems,” said the Director of Technology Support at Canyons School District. Operators can retrieve video in a matter of hours following an incident, rather than days Milestone XProtect software The Milestone XProtect software was selected because it allows the recording server to be located on the bus and manage itself, while the Milestone Interconnect add-on enables the video to be transferred from the buses anytime they are near a school or in the main bus yard over WiFi. Operators can retrieve video in a matter of hours following an incident, rather than days. “We developed a new way to deploy the Milestone VMS for transportation. We're using XProtect Expert on the buses, with XProtect Corporate in the data center, and XProtect Interconnect as the connection between the systems. With Milestone, we were able to craft a flexible solution that didn't exist previously," said Andy Schreyer, Stone Security. Video storage Schreyer explained that video is stored redundantly within the bus both on the server as well as within the cameras. If there's an accident that takes down the server, video from the cameras can be retrieved. The bus servers store video for 30 days, and any time an equipped bus pulls into a district schoolyard, the server will connect back to the corporate Milestone server and offload the video. The video is stored in the district's data centre and accessed on an as-needed basis. When an incident occurs, the transportation department can share recorded video with the school administration or local authorities. Total visibility The internal 360-degree cameras cover activity within a bus, providing data from a minimum of two different angles The internal 360-degree cameras cover all activity within a bus, often providing data from a minimum of two different angles. The system captures the four video streams coming from each camera (up to 16 video feeds from a four-camera equipped bus) and picks up external images through the windows as well. While some windows are digitally masked in the software to avoid excessive recording on motion, the district has an option for mounting cameras on the exterior of a bus. They can expand to external camera systems by equipping buses with Axis P3905-RE high-performance outdoor cameras, helping to assure that what's happening outside and around a bus is captured. Video security system “I’m excited about the Milestone solution. After extensively studying all of the software and hardware manufacturers in the video security industry, the Milestone, Sintron, and Axis combination ticks all of the boxes. Also, we are not locked into proprietary systems as the industry evolves. Lastly, Stone Security has proven to be a rock-solid partner in all of this and I highly recommend them,” said the Director of Technology Support, Canyons School District.
Morse Watchmans, a globally renowned company in key control and asset management systems, has been acquired by TouchPoint, a privately-held diversified global growth company focused on engineered products in growth markets, where the touch point is a differentiating factor. Acquisition of Morse Watchmans Morse Watchmans will join TouchPoint’s Intelligent Inventory Management platform, which focuses on developing inventory management solutions that enable the secure, accurate and efficient management of consumable inventory and high value assets in a variety of end markets. We are thrilled to become a part of the TouchPoint portfolio, which will help us to drive value to a greater audience" “We are thrilled to become a part of the TouchPoint portfolio, which will help us to drive value to a greater audience, through our key and asset management solutions,” said Tim Purpura, the Vice President (VP) of Global Sales & Marketing, Morse Watchmans. Asset management Tim Purpura adds, “Asset management is a fast-growing segment of the security market, and we will continue to develop innovative technology solutions that serve this segment.” Morse Watchmans’ suite of key and asset management products includes KeyWatcher Touch, KeyWatcher Fleet for fleet management applications, AssetWatcher for small valuables and devices, KeyPro Software, KeyRings and much more.
A new era began in the heart of Tampere, Finland, when Nokia Arena opened its doors in December. The arena, designed by the internationally renowned architect Daniel Libeskind – and built above the main line railway – will host large events, including the 2022 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships. The central location of the venue in the city centre and its opening hours around the clock highlight the importance of access management. For example, it must be possible to separate semi-public, open areas from premises accessible only to employees or hotel guests. Security solutions as well as access management and control systems for the arena have been implemented by Abloy. Access management systems "Nokia Arena is a striking example of security trends, where access rights are becoming digital and door environments are touchless. In this development, various human resource, space and access management systems, for example, are integrated. They share information to improve operational efficiency and security. There has been a lot of discussion about the API economy, i.e., utilising data shared through application programming interfaces, in recent years," says Jari Perälä, Vice President, Domestic Sales and Marketing, Abloy Oy. In the arena, the doors are opened with access rights on mobile devices and wristbands In the arena, the doors are opened with access rights on mobile devices and wristbands. Electromechanical keys are also used. "We have introduced a wide range of keys. Access permits can be sent to smart devices, in which case the door opens with the help of a mobile phone or smartwatch in the blink of an eye.” Enjoying many moments “This way, for example, an ice hockey team training in the rink does not have to worry about losing the keys or returning them to the right place when the access rights expire at the end of the game shift. When granting access, it is also possible to determine which premises can and cannot be accessed," says Jani Helenius, Property and Security Manager at Nokia Arena. "The doors of the arena open with a smartphone or smartwatch, which is really clever. I am convinced that the hockey people will enjoy many moments in the new arena," says Jukka Peltola, Assistant Captain of the Finnish ice hockey league team Tappara. The team is one of the arena's regular users. Fire safety system The locks are also integrated into the work shift system of the arena's restaurants""The locks are also integrated into the work shift system of the arena's restaurants. For example, when a waiter arrives at the beginning of his or her shift, the access rights granted to the person immediately take effect in the necessary premises," Abloy's Key Account Manager Mikael Ermala adds. Directing an audience of 15,000 to safety in case of emergencies is essential for an event centre like Nokia Arena. That's why the locks on the arena doors are integrated with the fire safety system. Smooth evacuation is also ensured by ABLOY push bars. All doors and exit routes in the customer premises are equipped with push bars, also called panic bars or crash bars, so that the doors open quickly and easily when needed. Effective opening mechanisms "Simulations during the construction phase have shown that 4,500 people can be guided away from the main floor of the arena in less than eight minutes. The entire arena can be emptied in about 15 to 20 minutes, in an optimal situation. This would not be possible without effective opening mechanisms on the exit routes," says Jani Helenius. "Nokia Arena is an important project for us, where together we have been able to develop completely new, technology-enabled ways of using locking solutions. We have good experiences securing similar large arenas, such as the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland and the Warsaw National Stadium in Poland," says Jari Perälä from Abloy.
ASSA ABLOY has announced that they have acquired B&B Roadway and Security Solutions, a renowned manufacturer of roadway safety, traffic control and perimeter security solutions in the U.S. B&B Roadway acquisition “I am very pleased to welcome B&B Roadway and Security Solutions into the ASSA ABLOY Group. I welcome this complementary business, specialising in innovative perimeter security,” said Nico Delvaux, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASSA ABLOY. I welcome the team to ASSA ABLOY and I am convinced that we together will continue our successful journey" Massimo Grassi, the Executive Vice President (EVP) of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division at the company, said “B&B Roadway and Security Solutions with its strong market position will further strengthen our geographic coverage in the U.S. I welcome the team to ASSA ABLOY and I am convinced that we together will continue our successful journey.” Transaction deal details B&B Roadway and Security Solutions company was established in 1925 and has some 60 employees. The main office is located in McKinney, Texas, USA. Sales for 2020 amounted to about MUSD 14 (approx. MSEK 120) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.
Corsight AI, a facial recognition technology provider, has announced a reduction in both gender and racial bias within its Autonomous AI-powered solution, Fortify. The results, published by the globally authoritative National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), highlight the organisation’s deeply-rooted commitment to eradicating biases within AI algorithms and follow shortly after various new capabilities were added to Corsight’s flagship product. NIST Facial Recognition Vendor Test The NIST Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) is widely recognised for setting standards within the industry and compares facial recognition algorithms from over 650 submissions. The bias analysis presented in the report shows the difference in the False Positive Rate (FPR) of gender and race compared to the FPR for white males. Corsight’s newly published algorithm demonstrates excess FPR as low as 10% between white and black males Corsight’s newly published algorithm demonstrates excess FPR as low as 10% between white and black males, standing out in comparison to the average excess of 130% for the top 30 leading VISA-Border submissions. Corsight’s algorithm also received top marks in the WILD, VISA-Border, and VISA-Kiosk tracks, which aim to simulate common use cases for facial recognition applications. Reducing bias imbalance Ran Vardimon, Ph.D., VP of Research at Corsight comments, “One of the main targets of Corsight’s Research and Development team is to reduce demographic bias, which in turn will enable improved identification that can be applied worldwide with the same accuracy. The FRVT report goes beyond measuring overall recognition accuracy by providing separate results for different demographics.” “While most models suffer from a significant bias imbalance, analysis of Corsight’s recent submission demonstrates that both gender and racial bias has been reduced, leading to more reliable and accurate results. This illustrates the commitment that all of us at Corsight have to enable fair and ethical facial recognition.” Fortify with advanced analytics The update uses advanced analytics to calculate relevant statistics based on facial attributes As part of its drive to eliminate bias and develop accurate solutions, Corsight recently launched the latest version of Fortify. This update uses advanced analytics to calculate relevant statistics based on facial attributes, without impacting privacy, while at the same time increasing speed and scaling capabilities. Improving accuracy across age and gender has been front and centre of enhancements, enabling refined searches and better supporting streamlined and secure identity verification. This can improve a variety of use cases, including more accurate KYC (Know Your Customer) in Financial Services. Accurate and privacy-focused facial recognition solutions “Our mission at Corsight is to be the most ethical, accurate, fast performing, and privacy-focused facial recognition solutions provider on the market,” said Rob Watts, CEO at Corsight AI. “Already our core product allows the recognition of faces in extreme angles, moving crowds, or low-quality images. Fortify can also detect faces with masks on and it has high accuracy rates in nearly complete darkness, at 2 lumens. We’re proud to have been recognised by NIST as making significant improvements where it matters the most. We will continue to ensure this technology is used ethically and as a force for good within society.”
A hospital’s first priority is patient health and safety. Aperio® wireless technology provides the freedom to focus on those goals, offering the accountability, convenience, and security needed to operate effectively and efficiently. This innovative solution allows the hospital to manage many openings, protect employees, patients and visitors, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect valuable equipment and supplies. Here are just a few examples: Supply cabinets Monitor and control access to pharmaceuticals Enable pharmacists and nursing staff to access medications quickly using their ID badge Ensure regulatory compliance Reduce costs associated with shrink/diversion Equipment carts Monitor and control access to supply carts with medical equipment and controlled substances Enable nursing staff to access equipment and medications quickly using their ID badge Ensure regulatory compliance Reduce costs associated with shrinkage/diversion Staff lockers Allow hospital staff to access their belongings using their ID badge Provide convenience without sacrificing security Reduce hospital liability for lost belongings Pass-through cabinets for patient rooms Enable controlled access for pharmacists to disburse medication from the hallway using their ID badge Enable controlled access for nursing staff to dispense medication from within patient rooms using their ID badge Ensure regulatory compliance Reduce costs associated with shrink/diversion Reduce hospital liability In-room storage for patient valuables Allow patients to secure belongings in their rooms Reduce hospital liability for lost or missing items of patients and visitors Reduce costs of replacing lost items Reduce patient stress Nurses’ station Allows nursing staff to secure belongings at their respective station Provides convenience without sacrificing security Reduce hospital liability for lost or missing items of staff Clean and soiled utility room Monitor and control access to gowns, masks, scrubs, gloves, linens, etc. Reduce costs associated with shrink/diversion
SAFR® from RealNetworks, Inc., the premier facial recognition platform for live video, was selected as the facial recognition technology provider for a new biometric access control system in use at Japanese construction sites. Developed by Nextware corporation, Ltd., in conjunction with Kids-Way corporation, the new FACEma® access control and health management system enables construction site workers to automatically register their attendance and departure while also checking body temperatures for fever symptoms. Streamlining access control “The FACEma solution has already been deployed at many construction sites and is helping to reduce costs and streamline access control and health management in the construction industry by providing fast, accurate face recognition with SAFR technology coupled with Kids-Way body temperature measurement,” comments Mr. Noriaki Takamura, APAC area Vice President, Real Networks. With a multi-national workforce of varying skin tones, it was critical to choose a reliable facial recognition platform that exhibited low skin tone bias. SAFR’s facial recognition technology is able to meet that requirement. “We are pleased to announce that we have started selling the AI-based FACEma biometric access control and health management solution for attendance and departure at construction sites using SAFR facial recognition technology,” said Kakumori Ban, President, Kids-Way corporation. Reducing operational costs Automated access control is being promoted at construction sites to reduce operational costs Automated access control is being promoted at construction sites to reduce operational costs and human errors while protecting the health and safety of workers. Attendance and departure management in collaboration with health management is a key component of advancing the digital transformation of the Japanese construction industry. At the behest of the Japanese Ministry of Land, the FACEma access control system utilises the existing CCUS (Construction Career Up System) central database which contains worker qualifications, insurance enrolments and onsite working history records. The system enables workers to seamlessly travel between multiple sites and utilise the same authentication system throughout. Physical condition management “We are confident that the FACEma solution can effectively respond to the growing needs for non-contact biometric authentication and screening for fevers.” “We believe that improving the efficiency of attendance and departure / physical condition management work at construction sites will contribute to the further development of the construction industry,” said Mr. Taka Toyoda, President and CEO of Nextware Co., Ltd., developer of the FACEma solution.
Pindrop, a global technology company that offers security, identity, and intelligence for every voice, has announced that VeriCall Technology, a solution offered by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Next Caller, is now the first ANI validation and spoof detection platform, available on Amazon Marketplace for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based contact centre service platform. VeriCall Technology This offering will enhance call verification and spoof detection, while enabling businesses to personalise the customer experience, encourage self-service, and reduce reliance on frustrating, and time-consuming authentication methods, such as knowledge-based questions and one-time passcodes. During the second quarter of 2020, call volumes for some call centres increased by over 800% and 57% of fraud detection and prevention decision-makers polled, reported that fraud attacks on the call centre increased through October 2020, according to Pindrop’s 2021 Voice Intelligence and Security Report. This has created a heightened need for call centre technology that can help reduce call times and authenticate calls, while offering customers a personalised experience, in order to help businesses of all sizes stay competitive. Access to ANI Validation technology We’re excited about this announcement, as it helps to level the playing field for contact centres of all sizes" Collin Davis, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Pindrop, said “We’re excited about this announcement, as it helps to level the playing field for contact centres of all sizes. For the first time, businesses running contact centres in the Cloud on Amazon Connect have access to an enterprise grade ANI Validation technology, rarely available outside of traditional infrastructures.” Collin Davis adds, “VeriCall Technology enables businesses to passively authenticate calls in a way that improves security, while removing friction from the experience, caused by security-based questions and one-time passcodes. This can translate into shorter handle times and higher self-service rates that lower the cost per call.” Detecting spoofing and call manipulation VeriCall Technology uses machine learning to analyse the metadata of an incoming call and assign it a risk score in less than 60 milliseconds. The score is then delivered to the interactive voice response (IVR). VeriCall Technology also detects spoofing and other forms of call manipulation, to protect against phone fraud. A lightweight, pre-configured API gives Amazon Connect users quick and easy access to VeriCall Technology capabilities through seamless integration into existing call flows with no tuning required. VeriCall Technology has served enterprise clients across financial services, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications industries, having analysed more than two billion calls to date.
