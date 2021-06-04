As Carnival Cruise Lines welcomes Mardi Gras, its first ship powered by liquid natural gas, to Port Canaveral this Friday morning, every business sector that supports the cruise industry, as well as eager passengers, welcome the resumption of cruising in the United States this summer.

Celebrity Cruises will offer the first cruise ship conducting passenger operations since the shut-down, with Celebrity EDGE set to sail on June 26th, 2021 from Port Everglades.

Terminal security services

“Despite the pandemic, physical security has been behind the scenes ensuring that safety and security protocols are met at the ports and on the ships,” said Robert Wheeler, Vice President - National Aviation/Maritime Operations at Allied Universal, a security and facility services company in North America that provides cruise terminal security services (passenger and luggage screening, access control, perimeter security, etc.) to 13 ports nationwide including the Port of Miami, Port Everglades, Port Canaveral, and Port Tampa Bay.

Physical security has been behind the scenes ensuring that safety and security protocols are met"

“We have been providing cruise ship crew vaccination security for operations across Florida and California.” Several cruise lines are clients of Allied Universal including Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group and Holland America Group. March 13 2020 was the last passenger operation before the CDC’s no sail order.

Supply chain monitoring

“While there have been no passenger operations for over a year, we have continued to service cruise ships for technical calls, crew movements and miscellaneous calls in Miami, Port Everglades, Port Canaveral and San Diego,” says Wheeler.

Safety and security start before passengers’ board. Pre-boarding activities including supply chain monitoring, passenger and crew screening prior to boarding and re-boarding at port of call, and vetting/screening of passenger and crew luggage and shipyard cargo are all part of cruise ship security. “Once onboard, video surveillance plays a very active role in cruise ship security, interlinked with access control and identity management which help ensure passenger and crew safety, provide property protection, and provide forensic records of incidents and activities onboard,” says Wheeler.

Open house hiring events

Allied Universal seeks to hire 300 security professionals for access control and screening

Allied Universal seeks to hire 300 security professionals for access control and screening to work at the port for cruises. The company is hosting open house hiring events on June 8, June 9, June 10, June 15, June 16, June 17, June 21 and June 22 from 10 am to 3 pm at the company’s branch office at 6301 NW 5th Way, Suite 5500, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

Thriving security industry

“We provide proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored security solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business,” said Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part in serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today’s world.”

Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving security industry. The company has countless examples of individuals that began their career as a security professional and now are in senior leadership positions. Allied Universal invites everyone to connect with Robert Wheeler to learn about safety, security and professional career opportunities in the maritime security cruise industry.