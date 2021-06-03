Device Authority, a pioneer in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Medigate, an IoT device security and asset management company dedicated to healthcare, announce their partnership for securing the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT).

Whether to improve the cybersecurity of IoMT, or directly address other challenges, this partnership delivers Healthcare Delivery Organisations (HDOs) important new integrated capabilities.

Explosive spending on the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is ushering in a healthcare revolution. And COVID-inspired advances to telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) are compounding the trend. But connected medical progress comes with a price.

Increased cyber risks

IoMT devices and their ability to connect to Healthcare IT systems have also increased cyber risks

IoMT devices and their ability to connect to Healthcare IT systems have also increased cyber risks. They must be effectively addressed, as cyberattacks do not just pose a threat to the financial business interests of the HDO but present potential patient safety risks. The Medigate platform fuses its understanding of clinical workflows with unmatched device profiling capabilities and knowledge of authorised operating requirements.

This allows the company to instantly detect anomalous device behaviours and trigger appropriate remediation workflows. It also enables instant threat corelations to the HDO's potentially impacted assets. Device Authority’s KeyScaler™ platform uses patented Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ technology to address the identity access management challenges. KeyScaler is especially effective for medical devices, as it secures the medical devices’ identity and offers an automated approach for registration and authentication.

Protecting sensitive data

These measures protect sensitive patient data and other information exchanged among a wide range of devices – from smartphones to tablets, to large surgical robots or any other device that leverages standard digital certificate protocols. This partnership also opens the possibilities of retrofitting Device Authority's KeyScaler to legacy devices. This has the potential to deliver significant ROI, cost savings and help HDO's more rapidly comply with new and pending security guidance, directives, and regulations.

Together we have a robust, secure end-to-end solution for healthcare providers"

“We are delighted to partner and collaborate with Medigate who focus on the healthcare and medical industry which has always been a core focus for Device Authority. Together we have a robust, secure end-to-end solution for healthcare providers and medical device manufacturers solving detection, patient safety, compliance, and data security challenges,” said Darron Antill, CEO of Device Authority.

Remaining clinically focused

“The COVID-19 epidemic showed us the power of health IT, but it also reinforced how critically important it is to manage and protect the devices used to facilitate care– both inside and outside the four walls of the hospital. By integrating Medigate technology with Device Authority’s platform, we’re able to offer capabilities that are uniquely built to meet the NIST functions of Identify, Detect and Protect, while remaining clinically focused and attuned to medical workflows.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Device Authority and for the opportunity to leverage their best-in-class solutions to protect patients, clinicians, hospital leaders, and all others who utilise the IoMT on a daily basis,” said Stephan Goldberg, VP of Systems Engineering at Medigate.