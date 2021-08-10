3xLOGIC, Inc., a provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, will host an upcoming webinar to showcase its latest video releases in thermal imaging, camera analytics, VIGIL CLOUD features and enhancements, and more for dealers and integrators.
During the hour-long webinar, scheduled for Thursday, August 12, at 2 p.m. ET, the company will introduce several new products and updates. Additionally, 3xLOGIC will also provide insight into how dealers can position and sell these new solutions to help grow their business.
Client-based solutions
The new releases and product updates to be highlighted include: VIGIL CLOUD Smart Search functionality allows end-users to identify and review events of interest quickly and easily, resulting in a more accurate and efficient investigation. Smart Search provides seamless functionality between 3xLOGIC VIGIL Server and client-based solutions and the VIGIL CLOUD offering.
With Smart Search, users can quickly filter or narrow down their footage search results to areas of interest within a playback field-of-view. They simply select the region or regions of interest and search, with any motion detected within the region(s) displayed along the playback timeline for easy review. From this review, users can capture video clips, case management, and still images.
IP video camera
The 3xLOGIC VX-2M-CPIR-IAW is a cube-style 2MP camera that is much more than a simple IP video camera. With built-in passive infrared (PIR) sensors, two-way audio, digital I/O, and Wi-Fi, this multi-sensor is a feature-rich IP camera, alarm annunciator, and audio system in a single compact unit.
The 56-degree field of view (FoV) thermal imager provides enhanced detection capabilities and is ideal for surveillance and detection applications with insufficient lighting or in areas where smoke, fog, or dust are an issue. Built with integrators in mind, it offers advanced features while enabling quick and easy deployment and setup at an affordable price.
Standalone recording devices
As part of the company’s All-in-One Series of cameras, 3xLOGIC 5MP and 360-degree Gen III cameras offer onboard storage and the ability to install VIGIL Server directly on the camera (with purchase of appropriate licencing). As a result, these cameras can become standalone recording devices with additional redundant recording to a VIGIL Server.
Following the release of VIGIL version 11.5 and 64-bit processing and server-as-a-service, there are a number of additional features and functions included in the new version 12.0. These include Active Directory Support for VCM; VIGIL CLOUD Camera in VCM applicable to on-premises and cloud VCM; new servers to deliver with SQL Server 2019; updates to existing servers to SQL Server 2019; and more.