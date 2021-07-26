Over the last year, we have seen a massive increase in demand for touchless, contactless systems. While you might think this is solely due to the pandemic, the truth is the integration between IT and physical security markets has been going on for quite a while. Many organisations are looking for robust solutions that are touchless and can be utilised remotely. While access control has almost always been a touchless system, it is easy to understand why a solution like this would become widely popular because of COVID-19. The process of using access control to streamline security infrastructures is not a new concept by any means, but due to the rapid development in technology over the past few years, more integrators are searching for access control systems that will serve as a proper solution for organisations, while still supplying the touchless and remote-based features.