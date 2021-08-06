Nineteen Group, organisers of International Security Expo and International Cyber Expo, announces a programme of initiatives for international buyers to help facilitate face-to-face meetings and new business connections at this year’s events.
In conjunction with Department of International Trade’s UK Defence & Security Exports, Nineteen Group will roll out a programme of in-person and virtual participation of delegations from around the world. This follows the success of the vaccination roll-out and relaxed travel guidance, which means attendees who are fully vaccinated in the EU or US will no longer need to isolate.
Personalised matchmaking service
The event’s new CONNECT+ Live free-of-charge personalised matchmaking service will match qualified buyers with hand-picked solution providers. Working with Newbridge Events, an expert event management company specialising in business matchmaking and with extensive experience in the security industry, international buyers can pre-schedule a series of curated meetings to match their needs with suppliers – ensuring they find the solutions to meet their business requirements.
David Woodbridge, Managing Director, Newbridge Events, added: “We are delighted to be part of this new initiative to deliver extra value to both exhibitors and international delegates at International Security Expo & International Cyber Expo. The opportunity for international buyers and exhibitors to meet – face to face or virtually – will create strong international connections and bring clear business benefits.”
Strong international opportunities
To further facilitate senior international buyers, a series of new Virtual Buyer Rooms on the show floor will also allow those to connect with solution providers in London via video links, should they not be able to attend in person.
Speaking about the programme of initiatives, Rachael Shattock, Event Director of International Security Expo and International Cyber Expo, said: “International Security Expo has established itself as an unmissable event for security professionals, delivering strong international opportunities thanks to its hosted buyer programmes. We’re excited to welcome international delegations to this year’s event as we facilitate both face-to-face and virtual meetings, ensuring a maximum ROI for all of our exhibitors.”
Latest innovative products
The co-located events attract a senior audience of buyers from across the security industry
Returning to Olympia, London from 28-29 September, the co-located events attract a senior audience of buyers from across the security industry looking to source the latest innovative products and services from suppliers, network and build relationships, and share best practice in response to evolving industry challenges.
With a focus on Government and Infrastructure, the events have become a key fixture in the security industry’s calendar, bringing the worlds of physical and cyber security together. Registration for this year’s event is now open.
First-time exporters
Mark Goldsack, Director of UK Defence & Security Exports, added: “We are delighted to be supporting International Security Expo. It is an important exhibition in the security industry’s domestic calendar which we hope will be one of the first to be held in person this year.”
“Exports are a crucial element of the UK’s economic path to recovery following the pandemic and we look forward to welcoming colleagues from overseas, we hope in person but virtually if necessary. UK Defence & Security Exports staff will also be on hand throughout the exhibition, and I would encourage companies to visit our stand to talk to us about the robust package of support that we offer to first-time exporters, as well as to companies who are looking to widen their exporting activity. We look forward to seeing you there."