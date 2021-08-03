A common misconception by some customers is that AI equals Big Brother and that privacy and personal freedoms must be sacrificed. This is understandable when so much of popular culture and TV focuses on the “rise of the machines,” as in Terminator. Of course, we know that true “AI” at this level doesn’t exist yet and that we’re only really talking about machine learning and the derivatives of that technology. The security industry must better educate customers and prospects while clarifying what AI-based analytics are doing with the data they collect. We must reinforce the fact that 99.9% of the data collected is completely anonymous. Machine learning is doing nothing that a team of humans couldn’t do, it’s just doing it exponentially more efficiently. AI-based technology is poised to transform our industry as we go beyond security use cases, to operations and retail analysis for sales and marketing organisations.