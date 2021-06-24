The Yunnan black snub-nosed monkey is an endemic species in China. It lives in dark alpine coniferous forests, ranging from 3,500 to 4,200 metres in height. It is also listed as a national level-1 endangered species and one of the 25 most endangered primate species in the world.
Currently, more than 70% of Yunnan black snub-nosed monkeys live in and around the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve, located in Southwest China.
5G digital monitoring system
To protect the national rare and endangered species of wild animals and plants, such as Yunnan black snub-nosed monkey, Himalayan bharal, black bear, and taxus wallichiana, the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve joined hands with Dahua Technology in early 2021, to build a 5G digital monitoring system.
The Dahua video monitoring system aims to provide accurate observation and research assessment of wildlife, ecological types and biodiversity in the reserve, which can help protect the species living in the area and its ecological balance.
Dahua video monitoring solution
Recently, Dahua Technology utilised its technological capabilities to help capture the beautiful scenery of fully-bloomed flowers and ecological diversity in the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve.
The reserve can use intelligent system to calculate animal population and analyse their activity patterns
By utilising technological capabilities over manpower to continuously monitor 62 species of wildlife – including the Yunnan black snub-nosed monkey – under state key protection, the reserve can use intelligent system to calculate animal population, analyse their activity patterns, and understand their living habits.
This solution significantly decreases human intervention and improves wildlife protection, while reducing daily difficulties of rangers at the same time.
Intelligent monitoring and early warning system
In view of the rare and endangered plants and diverse vegetation resources in the nature reserve, an intelligent monitoring and early warning system with full coverage that meets high altitude requirement is constructed through multi-party surveying. This system can help prevent forest fire damage and control the impact of forest pests, and other harmful organisms in time, providing data support for the construction of ecological civilisation.
The environment scope of the intelligent monitoring system includes water environment, soil environment, atmospheric environment, noise, etc. The system can perceive in real time, the quality status of various environmental elements and the dynamic changes in pollution, which can help improve the quality and stability of the ecosystem.
Automatic identification and detection
The solution also enables automatic identification and early warning for illegal activities, such as poaching, illegal logging, overgrazing and illegal collection of forest resources in and around the reserve, to eliminate the influence of human activities and protect the growth of both the animal and plant populations in the wild.
It establishes big data of the reserve, and ‘one picture’ management of its environmental protection, which assists scientific decision making and biodiversity research. It also supports the intelligentisation and refinement of the environmental protection in the entire reserve.