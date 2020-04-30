Rapid aging population, high healthcare costs, and physician shortages are creating an increasing demand for care at home, especially for seniors with long-term health conditions.
The GX features a LCD display that shows clock time, temperature, GSM signal strength and sensor faults to keep users fully informed at all times. GX smart care medical alarm is an all-in-one wellness, and personal safety medical alarm solution, bridging medical health monitoring and emergency alarm to keep seniors safe in their own homes.
Bluetooth medical devices
GX is compatible with Bluetooth medical devices, like blood glucose/blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters…etc, to track medical data and remote monitoring directly from caregivers/physicians; and also has telecare alarm features, including voice recognition, emergency monitoring, Inactivity monitoring, voice control, and home automation capabilities to assist seniors to have a more secure, healthy living.
Allowing seniors to receive emergency attention even in situations where they are unable to seek help manually
ZigBee, Z-Wave, and/or Bluetooth automation devices incorporated into GX creates a smarter and safer home, by auto turning on hallway lights at night to decrease chance of a fall; or auto turn on the heater if there’s a sudden temperature drop. GX has built-in voice recognition and can activate an emergency all to CMS by preset vocal commands or keywords. Allowing seniors to receive emergency attention even in situations where they are unable to seek help manually.
Control home electronic devices
GX can be paired with BRPD-1 Bluetooth pendant, a small wearable panic button that partners with a smartphone application for GPS location reporting and trigger help alarm with one button press, whether the user is at home or out for a walk. GX is compatible with Google Home voice control to seek help during emergencies, and control home electronic devices. GX is also compatible with Amazon Alexa voice control to control home electronic devices.
GX is compatible with Pivotell® Advance Automatic Pill Dispenser, keeping secure of all pills, remind users to take their medication, keep track of their medicine intake, and allow caregiver/physician to monitor pill taking results/record and keep an eye on user’s needs. GX’s built-in VOIP function allows users to initiate two-way voice calls to contact CMS and family members during alarms and emergency.
Supporting wireless sensor devices
GX can support wireless sensor devices, allowing users to add in smoke detectors
With the optional add-on of DECT, GX can pair with voice extenders, talking pendants, call points…etc placed around the home to create a safety net and peace of mind. GX can integrate Camera PIR Motion Sensors to deliver real-time visual monitoring and verification. When an emergency occurs, alerts are immediately sent to family members, and Monitoring Centre to verify the event and sending immediate assistance as needed.
GX can support wireless sensor devices, allowing users to add in smoke detectors, water leakage sensors, and gas sensors to monitor emergencies; and motion sensors, door contacts, sensor pad transmitters for inactivity monitoring, to build a healthier, safer independent living. GX also has LED nightlight featuring both multicolour adjustment and light level button control for pleasant ambiance.
Smart Care medical alarm solution
Features of GX-Cubic2 - smart care medical alarm solution
- Communication Path Options: IP (Ethernet), LTE
- Built-in Module: RF, DECT
- Protocol Module Options: Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth
- Able to support multiple communication protocols with Monitoring Centres for Alarm Reporting
- LCD Display: Clock, Temperature, GSM Signal Strength, and Sensor Faults
- Compatible with Bluetooth (BLE) medical devices
- Voice Recognition capabilities
- Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) capabilities
- Certified RF range, reliability and performance
- Supports Pivotell® ‘Advance’ Pill Dispenser integration
- ZigBee or Z-Wave compatible home automation features
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Home voice control
- 24/7 Environment Safety Monitoring
- Voice Prompt feature
- Multi-party emergency intercom system capability
- Supports multiple programming methods
- Remote firmware update capabilities