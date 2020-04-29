The convergence of cybersecurity and physical security is of major importance to how best to mitigate, detect and respond to alarms that may be triggered from applications that are separately monitoring events from their respective subsystems. The most significant challenges with respect to both technologies are in the correlation of alarms and events between the two as they are different by nature, and different in their use cases. However, as the relationship and use cases for addressing each respectively continue to more closely align with common mitigation and response measures and procedures, organisations will continue to take the approach of integrating as many, if not all, common alert and monitoring applications in order to take advantage of the technology advancements, in addition to gaining better return on investment (ROI).