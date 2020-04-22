The security and the IT industries definitely understand what ‘The Cloud’ means, but there is perhaps less clarity for the general public as to the differences between Public and Private Cloud, and what this means with regards to their usage for security data storage. Public servers are open to all customers, although they are controlled by a myriad of private companies (such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services [AWS]) and feature storage locations worldwide. Private servers feature infrastructure controlled physically as well as logically by the corporation or government entity within their own data centres and server farms. Whilst many individuals and businesses use Public servers for private data, there is still a sharing of systems which inevitably is less secure compared to truly Private Cloud storage. Our industry should definitely do more to clarify this for customers looking to use Cloud storage for their security needs.