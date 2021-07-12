Download PDF version Contact company
The flexibility and expandability of the Sielox LLC family of access control and its emergency notification layered solutions will be on full display at the ISC West 2021 event in booth 16064.

Layered security is a foundation of the Sielox security and safety solutions package, and the company will lead with its Sielox Pinnacle™ Access Control Platform, which is regarded throughout the security industry as one of the most reliable and feature-rich access control system on the market.

Situational awareness  

Along with its Sielox CLASS Crisis Lockdown Alert Status System, which provides vital situational awareness to responders so they can manage emergency situations, the Sielox exhibit booth will also highlight its myriad integration opportunities for wireless lock solutions with its many industry vendor partners.

Sielox exhibit booth will highlight its myriad integration opportunities for wireless lock solutions

Access control solutions

Sielox can provide a wide array of access control solutions, from enterprise-level systems to those for mid to small-sized businesses. Our ability to integrate both access control and emergency alert solutions across our platforms is extremely beneficial for our end-users and integrator partners,” explained Karen Evans, President, Sielox.

Our Pinnacle Platform is a feature-rich, event-management software solution that provides superior access control management and control capabilities, while the CLASS platform is a great notification solution.”

Solutions at ISC West 2021

Showcased solutions for the 2021 ISC West event include:

  • The Sielox Pinnacle™ Access Control Platform provides superior access control management and control capabilities that can best address the most demanding security needs of todaywith scalability for the rapidly changing tomorrow.

Pinnacle is available in several versions to accommodate any size access control application ranging from retail and small businesses (SMBs) to stand-alone buildings, multi-tenant complexes, and enterprise level campuses.

  • Sielox Wireless Lock Integrations partners with the world’s leading wireless lock manufacturers including Allegion’s enhanced Schlage® NDE wireless lock featuring an Interior Push Button (IPB) which can easily lock a classroom door from the inside. The compatibility extends to wireless locks in the ASSA ABLOY Aperio product line as well.
  • Sielox is a certified ASSA ABLOY Access Control Partner and has integrated 1700 controllers and Pinnacle Access Control software to manage Aperio hub devices via RS485 cable for real-time command and lockdown of ASSA ABLOY wireless locks using IEEE 802.15.4 wireless communications.

Certified integrators

Sielox supports its Certified Sielox Integrators (CSIs) with proven professional resources and benefits

Sielox thrives on technology partnerships and encourages any solutions providers seeking a solid integrator partner to contact them.

Sielox supports its Certified Sielox Integrators (CSIs) with proven professional resources and benefits, including industry-leading products made in the USA, layered security lockdown solutions, proprietary security protocols, products designed for easy installation and service and much more.

