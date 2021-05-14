Patriot One Technologies Inc. announced enhancements to its Video Recognition Software (VRS) for identifying weapons and other threats in crowds.
Patriot One’s VRS is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-based video analytics solution that provides unprecedented accuracy in detecting threats and enabling businesses, schools, and other organisations to protect employees, students, customers, and assets. Businesses can also use their capabilities to gain valuable intelligence on customer traffic flow and behaviour to optimise operations.
Accurate detection
With the ability to accurately detect weapons and disturbances up to 150 feet away, Patriot One’s VRS dramatically improves security and efficiency for organisations that host crowds or the general public, including retail stores, schools, casinos, entertainment venues, and more.
Real-time alerts
VRS automatically validates alerts through multiple camera sources and a combination of AI analytic engines"
“False positives are a huge problem with other AI-based video analysis systems, which is why their alerts need to be reviewed and validated by humans before any action can be taken. This squanders critical minutes in the incident detection and response cycle,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One.
“VRS automatically validates alerts through multiple camera sources and a combination of AI analytic engines, so security staff can be correctly notified and briefed in real-time before a weapons incident or other type of disturbance arises.”
Competitive compatibility
Unlike competitive offerings on the market, Patriot One’s VRS is compatible with any IP-based video surveillance system, eliminating the need for customers to “rip and replace” existing video infrastructure in order to obtain the benefits of AI-enabled video analytics.
“Patriot One’s VRS is highly effective at detecting weapons very early in the incident cycle, long before a perpetrator reaches a building, which dramatically increases the likelihood of being able to respond to threats before they impact employees and customers,” said Peter Giunchini, vice president, New York Security Solutions, Inc.
“These advanced insights enable our customers to secure their locations and protect their stakeholders in a cost-efficient way since they don’t have to install brand new hardware to take advantage of VRS.”
Key features
High fidelity object recognition
The system accurately detects guns while automatically distinguishing them from umbrellas, phones, or other innocuous items. Its accuracy enables the system to notify security personnel at the earliest possible point in the incident cycle, so they can de-escalate potentially violent situations quickly.
People counting
VRS Counting provides valuable intelligence both for crowd management and business operations, with information such as:
- Overall crowd size, which allows venue operators and other businesses to comply with fire and COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, as well as make smarter staffing decisions.
- Foot traffic in certain areas, which can be used for a variety of purposes including security staff deployment, retail merchandising business intelligence, and optimisation.
- Line formation and traffic management, which enables businesses to take action for a wide variety of applications, ranging from improving the customer experience at concession stands to optimising distribution center operations. Additionally, understanding customer flows at different times of day can inform staffing and operations.
- Detecting anomalous concentrations of people, which could indicate emerging incidents such as fights, medical emergencies, or other disturbances.
A touchless threat detection system
“Patriot One’s VRS gives business owners a pre-emptive technology solution that can prevent gun and other violence in the places where people gather, while also providing health and safety information that helps with compliance and operations,” Evans continued.
“When coupled with Patriot One’s Multi-Sensor Gateway (MSG) touchless threat detection system for points of entry, VRS provides unparalleled security and operational intelligence across the entire physical footprint: outside, at the point of entry, and inside the building.”