Alcatraz, globally renowned developer of secure touchless access control products, has partnered with New York Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSS) to sell and market the Alcatraz Rock platform, in the US East Coast market.
Touchless access control solutions
“At New York Security Solutions, Inc., we take pride in the effort we put into choosing a security product to recommend to our clients and as technology geeks, we have been very impressed with the Alcatraz Rock platform and its ability to deliver touchless access control, using artificial intelligence, 3D, and machine learning,” said NYSS Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Cody Flood.
“The touchless aspect is particularly relevant in a post-COVID society – we need to be able to deliver a reliable access control product that at the very least minimises touchpoints.”
Alcatraz Rock platform
Alcatraz Chief Revenue Officer, Tina D’Agostin said “Alcatraz is grateful that high quality integrators like NYSS are embracing the Rock platform and adding it to their solution portfolios.”
She adds, “NYSS has an excellent reputation for delivering comprehensive security solutions and we’re excited to be able to provide them with the Alcatraz Rock platform which we know will enrich their access control offerings and add value.”
Managed Security Technology Provider
Headquartered in New York City, New York Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSS) designs and develops comprehensive security solutions for a variety of clients in the New York area and beyond. They have installed more than 20,000 access-controlled points and 60,000 video devices for more than 100 organisations.
New York Security Solutions, Inc. is a Managed Security Technology Provider (MSTP), which demonstrates their commitment to emphasising only the best technology is included in their product offerings.
Featuring passive 3D sensing, machine learning technologies
Alcatraz offers a touchless and secure physical access control platform that works with any access control system. It replaces or augments badging as a credential with facial recognition, 3D sensing, and artificial intelligence to enable highly secure and frictionless entry into physical locations.
The Alcatraz Rock uses passive 3D sensing, machine learning for increased security, and accurate tailgating detection, while intelligently enrolling employees as they are badging in, eliminating the headaches associated with traditional on-boarding.
Mask Enforcer feature
A newly added feature provides a mask detection mode, the Mask Enforcer, to help businesses comply with government-mandated face masks.