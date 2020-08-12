Patriot One Technologies Inc. (‘Patriot One’), developer of the PATSCANTM multi-sensor threat detection platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Hersh as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

In this role, Ms. Hersh will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of Patriot One Technologies Inc., while supporting the Board of Directors on strategic matters relating to the commercial deployment of the company’s PATSCAN platform, corporate development initiatives and capital markets.

Mike Barnsley, the current CFO of the company due to retire, will support her transition into the new role, prior to retiring.

Supporting PATSCAN platform deployment

Karen Hersh brings with her a great deal of expertise in financial management of both public and private companies"

“We’re excited to welcome Karen Hersh to Patriot One Technologies, as she brings with her a great deal of expertise in financial management of both public and private companies,” shared Martin Cronin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patriot One Technologies, Inc.

Martin adds, “Karen’s hands-on CFO experience in financial planning and reporting, corporate governance, business development and operations for start-up and growth stage technology companies makes her the right choice for this key C-Suite position.”

Strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions expert

He further stated, “She has a demonstrated and proven track record for leading cross-functional teams to achieve business objectives and value creation, which is critical as we continue to execute on our vision and capitalise on the market opportunity before us.”

Ms. Karen Hersh joins Patriot One Technologies, Inc. with over 20 years of experience across a broad spectrum of finance activities, including financial reporting, strategic planning and corporate finance, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Cyber security technologies veteran

She has also held several senior leadership roles in the past, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a global private equity company that is focused on cyber security technologies, where she was responsible for mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, and portfolio management.

Prior to this role, Ms. Hersh held the positions of Chief Financial Officer at VIQ Solutions Inc. and Vice President of Corporate Finance & Investment Banking at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC). Ms. Hersh holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

Global deployment of life-saving technologies

I am eager to assist the company in bringing its vision to life and creating a world safer from acts of violence on our global citizens"

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to work with this passionate team in moving its life-saving technology towards global deployments and success,” said Karen Hersh, adding “When first approached about this role, I was immediately impressed with the approach Patriot One Technologies Inc. is taking with its multi-sensor platform, as being both unique and highly important to protecting our communities.”

She concludes by saying, “I am eager to assist the company in bringing its vision to life and creating a world safer from acts of violence on our global citizens.”

Moving towards full scale operations

Mike Barnsley, Patriot Technologies’ current CFO, has been looking towards retirement, and feels this is the right time as the company moves from start-up to full scale operations with the PATSCAN platform in commercial deployment. Mr. Barnsley will ensure a smooth transition of duties to Ms. Hersh prior to his departure and will serve in an advisory role to the Company.

“Today, we say goodbye to Mike, who has been a great influence for me, the board and our management team in steering Patriot One on this first leg of our journey from inception to productisation,” expressed Peter van der Gracht, Chairman of the Board at Patriot One Technologies Inc.

Peter adds, “We wish him well in his retirement, but know he will be watching us closely, as he’s been an instrumental part of the company and will want to see success of the PATSCAN platform in saving lives and a way of life in all our communities.”