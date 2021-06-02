Nineteen Group, organisers of International Security Expo and International Cyber Expo, have announced that they will be working with the Department for International Trade’s UK Defence & Security Exports’ team to secure international participation at this year’s exhibition.

Returning to Olympia, London from 28-29 September, the co-located events attract more than 14,000 buyers from across the security industry looking to source the latest innovative products and services from 400+ exhibitors, network, and build relationships, and share best practice in response to evolving industry challenges.

With a focus on Government and Infrastructure, the events have become a key fixture in the security industry’s calendar, bringing the worlds of physical and cybersecurity together. Registrations for the event have begun.

In-person delegation participations

In conjunction with UK Defence & Security Exports, Nineteen Group is planning a programme of in-person participation by delegations from those countries that are on the UK Government’s ‘green list’ for travel by September 2021. The full list of these participants will be announced at a later date.

Nineteen Group is also developing Virtual Buyer Rooms on the show floor to connect with solution providers

Focusing on resilience, and ensuring the maximum ROI for exhibitors, Nineteen Group is also developing a series of Virtual Buyer Rooms on the show floor.

These will allow international delegates who are unable to physically attend the exhibition because of restrictions relating to the pandemic to connect with solution providers in London via video links.

Demand for physical shows

Rachael Shattock, Event Director of International Security Expo and International Cyber Expo, said, “Having missed out on the physical shows in 2020 due to the pandemic, we’ve already seen significant demand for this year’s events. International Security Expo has established itself as an unmissable event for security professionals, delivering strong international opportunities thanks to its hosted delegation programmes.”

“Following the ongoing success of the UK vaccination rollout, and key data showing a continued decline in cases, the roadmap to remove all restrictions by 21 June will enable us to finally host international delegations, and play a key role alongside UK Defence & Security Exports in support of the economic recovery.”

Security exhibition

Mark Goldsack, Director of UK Defence & Security Exports, added, “We are delighted to be supporting International Security Expo. It is an important exhibition in the security industry’s domestic calendar which we hope will be one of the first to be held in person this year.”

“Exports are a crucial element of the UK’s economic path to recovery following the pandemic and we look forward to welcoming colleagues from overseas, we hope in person but virtually if necessary."

"UK Defence & Security Exports staff will also be on hand throughout the exhibition, and I would encourage companies to visit our stand to talk to us about the robust package of support that we offer to first-time exporters, as well as to companies who are looking to widen their exporting activity. We look forward to seeing you there."