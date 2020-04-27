Download PDF version
Related Links

AxxonSoft has announced the release of version 4.11 of the Intellect PSIM. The new version provides neural network–based analytics, video wall management interface, automatic object tracking with a PTZ camera, support for Intel Quick Sync Video hardware decoding, and servers for ONVIF and SIP protocols.

The new release also includes updated versions of Face Intellect, POS Intellect, Auto Intellect, and Web Reporting subsystem, along with many other enhancements and improvements introduced.

Video Analytics

Neural Tracker

The neural tracker uses DNN (deep neural network) to recognise specific types of objects, e.g., humans or vehicles. The neural tracker tracks objects in motion, which allows the application of any VMD-based detection tool: motion in an area, line crossing, appearance/disappearance of an object, etc.

One neural tracker can work with several individually set-up counters, with various detection zones

Detection based on the neural tracker can be applied to complex scenes with a large amount of non-relevant detail, whereas classic motion detection would be drowned out by false alarms.

Object Counter

A neural tracker can be linked to a counter that will periodically report the number of objects within a specified area in the FOV. One neural tracker can work with several individually set-up counters, with various detection zones, reporting intervals, etc.

Neural Filter

The neural filter works in parallel with the standard tracker, which allows the detection only of moving objects of a specified type or abandoned objects, while ignoring all other movement in the FOV.

The results of their joint operation can be used by VMD-based detection tools in real time and recorded to a database that allows the quick location of objects of a specified type in recorded footage.

Custom training of neural networks

AxxonSoft offers custom training of the neural networks used by the neural tracker and neural filter

To deliver high-quality video analytics, AxxonSoft offers custom training of the neural networks used by the neural tracker and neural filter. For each particular project, these AI tools are trained with the help of videos shot on site.

Behavioural Analytics

The neural network analyses video and generates data on the postures of people in the FOV. This data is processed by analytical algorithms which are capable of detecting specified postures, such as crouching, lying prone, shooting, with hands up, or the appearance of an individual in any posture.

Behavioural analytics detects potentially dangerous scenarios by specific postures, for example:

  • An individual crouched down next to an ATM could be a burglar;
  • One in a shooting position and other(s) with hands up could be an armed robbery.

Enhanced and Optimised

  • Added an option to save and recall templates for Forensic Search in Video Footage. A saved template can be re-used for further searches by using the same criteria.
  • Updated neural algorithms for fire and smoke detection. Added Alarm Expired events for these detection tools, and an option to select processing hardware: GPU or CPU.
  • Optimised memory consumption by the sweet-hearting neural detection tool that shows items not being swiped at the cash desk.
  • Improved the stopped vehicle detection tool.

Video Surveillance

  • Added Tag&Track Pro feature that automatically tracks an object with a PTZ camera using coordinates obtained from the fixed camera's tracker. To start tracking a moving object, just click on its image. The PTZ camera will track it until the object leaves the fixed camera's FOV.
  • Implemented support for the hardware decoding of H.264 streams using the Intel Quick Sync Video technology. The decoding is performed by an Intel GPU, which significantly reduces the Server's CPU load when applying video analytics, and the Client's CPU load when displaying video feeds.
  • Added an option to hide selected portions of an archive. The availability of the options of hiding records and viewing hidden archives depends on the assigned user rights. One can now also mask faces on exported videos. To make it possible, the neural network automatically locates faces in recorded footage. These functions are required to comply with privacy and data protection requirements, such as the GDPR.
  • Added an option to export videos from external storage, such as IP camera archives or NVRs. Added a comprehensive set of system events to audit operator's actions.

Communication Protocols

  • ONVIF Server - The ONVIF server is used for media streaming to external systems. It allows ONVIF clients to connect to an operating Intellect PSIM system, as they would to an ONVIF compatible device. Supported video streaming with synchronised audio in H.264/H.265/MPEG-4/MJPEG formats, multi-streaming, access to Video Footage, multicasting, authentication, and transmission of I/O events from devices and metadata.
  • SIP Server - The SIP server allows the Intellect PSIM to connect to intercom devices such as IP door stations and push plates, and to create and route calls. The server supports audio and video calls, which can be recorded for further monitoring. Security system operators can now communicate via a new SIP Panel client interface. Each device and SIP Panel is assigned a calling ID number, and address books containing available call numbers are set up on SIP Panels.
  • Other Protocols - Added support for the AMQP open messaging protocol, which allows the Intellect PSIM to receive and send RabbitMQ messages. Implemented the HTTP Server module, which is capable of sending events to an external system via HTTP polling.

The User Interface

Screen Manager

Screen Manager is a new UI for video wall management. It enables convenient monitor layout management on selected PCs. Screen Manager can be used to:

  • Create, edit, or delete layouts, and assign them to selected PCs;
  • Remotely switch layouts on PCs.

Operator Protocol

For objects linked to a camera, they can now display a still image or recorded video of an event

Operator Protocol is now completely revamped. Events list is now displayed as tiles, sortable by time and priority. Events processed by other operators are marked with a grey background, and their cells include the name of the Operator Protocol in which the processing has been completed. Users can now escalate an event to a specified operator.

The parameters displayed along with the event are now selectable. For objects linked to a camera, they can now display a still image or recorded video of an event and zoom in on the alarm snapshot in a separate window. If an object is linked to multiple cameras, users can scroll between their images and can set video display in the Camera Window or ActiveX component.

Set Bookmark checkbox

All buttons and comments are now located on a single upper panel. An operator can now select several events, and work with them simultaneously.

Another new feature added is a Set Bookmark checkbox for automatic creation of a bookmark in Video Footage when an event is processed by the operator. Operator's text comments are used for bookmark names.

Incident management

Additionally, a new feature added is the incident management function. If an operator selects an event, a list of required processing actions is displayed.

The operator selects the required checkboxes, and information about their actions is added to text comments along with date/time stamps. In addition, the operator can now view processing instructions for events from any source object.

Other new interfaces and enhancements

The object context menu on the Map now includes an option to set the number of recent events to be displayed (up to 99).

  • Introduced an option to request single frames or camera archives (also for cameras under a parent object) via the ActiveX component.
  • The Main Control panel now includes the following information about the system - product name and version, installed subsystems' names and versions, available system objects list and the number of used objects, and license expiration date.
  • Also added is a new graphs interface containing analog sensor data representations, and an interface allowing display of statistical data about objects' statuses as a table or a chart.

User Rights

  • Added support for Active Directory service, which enables synchronisation between users and groups of the Intellect PSIM and their relevant Active Directory objects.
  • When creating a new user rights group, operators can now import settings from an existing group. If multiple groups are selected, their combination is created.
  • Added a setting to automatically shut down the session if the operator becomes idle.
  • Added an option to limit the list of available actions on objects in video surveillance monitor and Map UIs.
  • Added an option to disable frame/video export and printing a still frame from the video surveillance monitor.

Auto Intellect 5.5

  • Introduced a module that uses the neural network to detect vehicle types. The module is capable of classifying passenger cars, vans, buses, trucks, and motorcycles.
  • Integrated the IntLab container number recognition module.
  • Updated the IntelliVision car number recognition module. Added support for new national license plate formats and running recognition on GPU and increased overall recognition quality. Basic virtual loop is now replaced with the IntelliVision virtual loop.
  • The SDK for the AutoUragan LPR module is updated to version 3.7. Added new national formats and templates and increased operational stability.
  • Updated VIT LPR module to version 2.7.2. Added new national formats and templates, increased recognition quality and stability; the GUI now includes tools for fine-tuning the module.

Face Intellect 7.3

  • Integrated new YITU and SCT facial recognition modules. Updated VisionLabs facial recognition module to version 3.6.3.
  • In the Tevian engine, recognition of emotion, race, and facial attributes (glasses, moustache, beard, hair color, headwear, etc.) was added to the existing age and gender guesstimation capabilities. Facial recognition now warns of faces covered with masks etc. and performs "liveness" checks to preclude identity spoofing.
  • Operators can now use facial attributes for filtering, e.g., to find all males wearing glasses and/or with a beard. Emotion recognition allows one to evaluate the quality of personnel operations and the degree of customer satisfaction in banking, retail, and other industries.

The Face Search tab now includes filters by name, department, and similarity rate, time window presets, and saving search parameters (filters) option. Operators can now launch a filtered search by double clicking a facial image in the captured/recognised faces log.

Other new features:

  • The full names of recognised persons now appear on live video under the facial bounding box;
  • Users can now check an entire folder containing facial images against your DB;
  • Facial recognition now has a configurable capture area;
  • Facial DB replication across servers now allows a face to be added to all DBs by adding it to just one database.

POS Intellect 5.4

Integration of the screening system allows data to be received from connected devices

Integrated 5 models of POS terminals, 2 models of vehicle scales, a printer scales and the Sphinx screening management system that supports up to 5 handheld metal or metal/radiation detectors.

The integration of the screening system allows data to be received from connected devices, recorded to the POS Intellect DB, used for captioning screening videos, and utilised for searching by text comments in Video Footage. The integrated solution allows you to control equipment and personnel operations for more efficient and reliable screening.

In POS Intellect, existing integrations have been enhanced, and the wildcard search in captions has been introduced.

Intellect Web Report System 3.4

The web report subsystem now includes new and updated reports, and new functions have been introduced.

New Types of POS Reports -

  • A "sweet-hearting" report allows one to view event video live.
  • A cancelled items report contains data filtered by specified cashiers and item names over a specified period.
  • A cancelled amount report is similar to the one previously listed and includes the total value of cancelled items.

New Types of Time and Attendance Reports

  • A consolidated employees report contains data on the total number of employees in specified departments, and the number of employees staying in a specified area at the moment of reporting, or on a specified time/date.
  • A detailed employees report contains data on the number of employees staying in a specified area during each day of a specified time period.

Other New Report Types -

  • A customer counter report contains information about the number of visitors who entered/exited a specified area over a specified period and is presented as a graph or as a table.
  • A graphical report on events represents the number of events of a specified type for the selected types of objects over a specified time period. The exported report includes both a graph and a table.
  • A pass card report contains information about the times of issuing pass cards for specified employees, or departments, as well as the types of cards and their expiration dates.
  • A recognised rail car numbers report contains information about error detection with a check digit and a photo from the linked camera.
Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Related videos

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution
Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai

Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai
Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

In case you missed it

In a world that appears to have stopped, what can companies do to move forward?
In a world that appears to have stopped, what can companies do to move forward?

There are few things that unite people better than tragedy, whether that takes the form of mourning a common loss or navigating the unknown. As industries across the globe continue to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic and a new way of life that accompanies it, we have seen a level of togetherness previously unmatched. Messages of #strongertogether and #youarenotalone are shared widely across social media. And despite the unknown nature of COVID-19 and its far-reaching impact giving reason after reason to call it quits, the world has pushed on – and the security industry is no exception. This global pandemic is uncharted territory for each and every one of us. As a result, companies are shifting to remote work and reduced schedules, and are collaborating with partners they once deemed competitors. These newfound partnerships will be paramount in remaining successful both now and when the dust settles. As the industry continues to navigate this turbulent time, there are a few key ways to continue moving forward in a world that is seemingly at a standstill. Share ideas There are few alive today who have experienced a pandemic of this scale. For that reason alone, it is necessary for companies to realise they are not alone. No person, or group of people, truly know the best way to maintain business continuity when cash flow has decreased seemingly overnight. This is why it is more important than ever to think outside the box and innovate through collaboration. It is only through thoughtful conversation, trial and error, and varied perspectives that companies will be able to make deliberate decisions that will ensure current and future success for the company. Our communication has certainly increased as we strive to move forward At RS2, we have a number of companies we work with on an ongoing basis, but our communication has certainly increased as we strive to move forward amidst the current landscape. Open Options and Vanderbilt are both ACRE companies that we regularly meet with to share ideas of what we’re doing to better serve our people. While end users are important to consider, it is also necessary to examine how companies are taking care of their employees during this time. Hearing from companies who are sharing what has worked for them and what hasn’t in navigating a remote workforce can be extremely beneficial in making decisions that will have lasting benefits. At RS2, that meant transferring two-thirds of our team to remote work. We can only keep business moving if our employees are safe. Through collaboration we can complete the solutions needed for a safer, more dynamic, and ever-ready world. Embrace remote options A majority of the world is currently working from home, so businesses must respond to this changing landscape. While it used to be that in-person networking events and sales pitches secured new projects or opportunities, the current landscape pushes businesses to be more creative in how they reach their customers. For example, with ISC West being postponed, many companies have turned to online resources to share new product demonstrations and other company news. Others are hosting webinars as a way to discuss the current climate and what it means for the industry. This immediate shift to embrace more virtual opportunities to communicate is a heavy indicator that the business to client relationship is changing, and that companies must fill the gaps to maintain connectivity and openness. Many companies have turned to online resources to share new product demonstrations Another important demographic to consider when offering remote options is integrators and system designers. At the end of the day, they are making recommendations to end users, so it is important to keep them up to date on latest offerings and best practices associated with your businesses’ particular product.  In-person experiences were often the gold standard for training dealers and integrators about the platforms they offer, but with travel restrictions in place, these same solutions providers have had to virtualise these experiences. Online platforms and programs are emerging to make these classes available remotely, webinars are replacing one-on-one training opportunities, and partners are teaming up to share the benefits and inner workings of integrations. Now is a better time than ever to ensure resources are available to technology partners. Though in-person installations are few, it is possible to continue offering educational courses that will benefit all players in the market in the future. Stay flexible It is important for all businesses to recognise how truly unprecedented this situation is Above all else, it is important for all businesses to recognise how truly unprecedented this situation is and to lead with compassion. Project requests may be down as a result of stay-at-home orders, but this is only temporary. Business ethics are being tested, and those who lead with employee safety in mind will reap the long-term benefits. Consider offering a flexible work schedule as opposed to stringent 8-to-5 office hours. Employees are expected to do their jobs well, but they are also facing new challenges: kids out of school, sharing a workspace with spouses, and coordinating meals for little ones throughout the day. Companies cannot control the variables in an individual employee’s life, so it is necessary more than ever to maintain open lines of communication and be understanding. Though a difficult time, the coronavirus will bring out the true nature of companies. How businesses lead now will determine how successful they are tomorrow. More than ever, it’s important to have employees who you can rely on to get the job done, but who can also rely on you to make human decisions.  At the end of the day, businesses all have the same goal: to help support our partners, customers and friends during this unprecedented time. By listening, offering remote options and taking care of employees, businesses will be better prepared to navigate the uncertainty of this pandemic. In a climate where things change on a daily basis, all we can truly focus on is what we can control: keeping our heads up, keeping employees safe, and striving for a better tomorrow.

What is the cloud? (Can we all agree?)
What is the cloud? (Can we all agree?)

Cloud systems are among the fastest-growing segments of the physical security industry. The fortunes of integrators can improve when they embrace a recurring monthly revenue (RMR) model, and cloud systems are expanding the services and features manufacturers can provide, from remote diagnostics to simplified system design. But for all the success of cloud systems, there remains confusion in the market about the exact definition of “cloud”. Or does there? We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: what is “the cloud”? Is there agreement in the market about what the term means?

The growth of the mobile access card market in 2020
The growth of the mobile access card market in 2020

The emergence of smartphones using iOS and Android is rapidly changing the landscape of the IT industry around the world. Several industries, such as digital cameras, car navigation, MP3, and PNP, have been replaced by equivalent or even better performance using smartphones. Smartphones provide increasing portability by integrating the functions of various devices into a single unit which allows them to connect to platforms with network-based services and offer new services and conveniences that have never been experienced before. These changes have expanded into the access control market. Although not yet widespread, ‘Mobile access cards’ is one of the terminologies that everyone has been talking about. RF cards used for access security are being integrated into smartphones just as digital cameras and MP3s were in the past. While people might forget their access cards at home in the morning, they seldom forget their smartphones. Using smartphones for access control increases entry access reliability and convenience. Mobile/smartphone access control A key aspect of mobile credential is that it makes it possible to issue or reclaim cards without face-to-face interaction As in other markets, the combination of smartphones and access cards is creating a new value that goes beyond the simple convenience of integration enhancing the ability to prevent unauthorized authentication and entrance. People sometimes lend their access cards to others, but it is far less likely they might lend their smartphone with all their financial information and personal information – to another person. This overcomes an important fundamental weakness of RF cards. Another valuable aspect of mobile credential is that it makes it possible to issue or reclaim cards without face-to-face interaction. Under existing access security systems, cards must be issued in person. Since card issuance implies access rights, the recipient’s identification must be confirmed first before enabling the card and once the card has been issued, it cannot be retracted without another separate face-to-face interaction. Mobile access cards In contrast, mobile access cards are designed to transfer authority safely to the user's smartphone based on TLS. In this way, credentials can be safely managed with authenticated users without face-to-face interaction. Mobile cards can be used not only at the sites with a large number of visitors or when managing access for an unspecified number of visitors, but also at the places like shared offices, kitchens and gyms, currently used as smart access control systems in shared economy markets. The market share of mobile access cards today is low even though the capability can offer real benefits to users and markets. While the access control market itself is slow-moving, there are also practical problems that limit the adoption of new technologies like mobile access cards. Use of Bluetooth Low Energy technology While NFC could be an important technology for mobile credential that is available today on virtually all smartphones, differences in implementation and data handling processes from various vendors prevents universal deployment of a single solution to all devices currently on the market. Accordingly, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) has been considered as an alternative to NFC. Bluetooth is a technology that has been applied to smartphones for a long time, and its usage and interface are unified, so there are no compatibility problems. However, speed becomes the main problem. The authentication speed of BLE mobile access card products provided by major companies is slower than that of existing cards. Enhancing credential authentication speed Authentication speed is being continuously improved using BLE's GAP layer and GATT layers The second problem is that mobile access cards must be accompanied by a supply of compatible card readers. In order to use mobile access cards, readers need to be updated but this is not a simple task in the access control market. For 13.56 MHz smart cards (which were designed to replace 125 kHz cards), it has taken 20 years since the standard was established but only about half of all 25 kHz cards have been replaced so far. Legacy compatibility and the need for equivalent performance, even with additional benefits, will drive adoption timing for the Access Control market. While BLE technology helps resolve the compatibility problem of mobile access cards, it can identify some breakthroughs that can solve the speed problem. Authentication speed is being continuously improved using BLE's GAP layer and GATT layers, and new products with these improvements are now released in the market. Making use of key improvements allows Suprema's mobile access card to exhibit an authentication speed of less than 0.5 seconds providing equivalent performance to that of card-based authentication. AirFob Patch MOCA System's AirFob Patch addresses the need for technological improvements in the access control market in a direct, cost effective, and reliable way – by offering the ability to add high-performance BLE to existing card readers – enabling them to read BLE smartphone data by applying a small adhesive patch approximately the size of a coin. This innovative breakthrough applies energy harvesting technology, generating energy from the RF field emitted by the existing RF reader – then converting the data received via BLE back into RF – and delivering it to the reader. By adding the ability to use BLE on virtually any existing RF card reading device, MOCA allows greater ability for partners and end users to deploy a technologically-stable, high performance access control mobile credential solution to their employees, using devices they already own and are familiar with. Adding MOCA AirFob Patch eliminates the need to buy and install updated readers simply to take advantage of mobile credential, lowering costs and risks, and increasing employee confidence and convenience. Growth forecast of mobile access card market in 2020 In 2020, forecasts show that the mobile access card market will grow far more rapidly Several companies have entered the mobile access card market, but they have not set up a meaningful product solution stream until 2019. In 2020, forecasts show that the mobile access card market will grow far more rapidly. Reviewing new entries into the market allows identification of the latest products that provide improving solutions to compatibility and speed problems. MOCA AirFob Patch addresses development plans in process today that overcome the legacy installed base of card readers – allowing rapid creation of an environment that can make immediate use of BLE mobile access cards. Integrated mobile digital ID With proven usability and within suitable environments, mobile access cards will also begin to make inroads into other markets, not just the access control market. In the sharing economy market, which seeks access management without face-to-face interaction, the integrated mobile digital ID led by the 'DID Alliance' will serve as a technical tool that can be used in access authentication – forging increasing links between the access control and digital ID markets.

Featured white papers
The 2020 State of Physical Access Control Report

The 2020 State of Physical Access Control Report

Download
Beyond security: access control for multi-tenant sites

Beyond security: access control for multi-tenant sites

Download
Reducing the cost of video surveillance system deployment and operation

Reducing the cost of video surveillance system deployment and operation

Download
ISC West
PSIA to showcase virtual interoperability demo of its Physical Logical Access Interoperability

PSIA to showcase virtual interoperability demo of its Physical Logical Access Interoperability
ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8
Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020

Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020
More product news
FidesNet intelligent networking solution of Securiton AG’s SecuriSmoke Aspirating Smoke Detectors offer off-site status display

FidesNet intelligent networking solution of Securiton AG’s SecuriSmoke Aspirating Smoke Detectors offer off-site status display
Moxa Industrial Ethernet switches deliver time and cost savings by facilitating efficient network deployment

Moxa Industrial Ethernet switches deliver time and cost savings by facilitating efficient network deployment
Malwarebytes Privacy next-gen virtual private network to safeguard users privacy online

Malwarebytes Privacy next-gen virtual private network to safeguard users privacy online
Featured products
Hikvision launches LED display product line

Hikvision launches LED display product line
Dahua Starlight PTZ WizSense Network Camera

Dahua Starlight PTZ WizSense Network Camera
Delta Scientific ASTM M50 Portable Barriers

Delta Scientific ASTM M50 Portable Barriers
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy