SALTO Systems, a manufacturer of electronic access control solutions, has reached a milestone of 100,000 access points for its cloud-based KS Keys as a Service solution.
Launched in late 2012, SALTO KS was the first cloud-based access control solution in the market. Since then, millions of SALTO users have experienced the benefit of this technology which delivers a flexible, cloud-based access control management system that requires no software installation or the added expense of a fully-wired electronic product. All that is needed is an online device with an Internet connection.
Smart access control by SALTO locks
Designed to work for virtually every door, SALTO locks can go on any door in the world, however unusual the door may be. SALTO offers a broad range of hardware, making smart locking to any access point possible.
“We are so proud to have surpassed 100,000 access points for SALTO KS as it further solidifies our position as a worldwide leader in our ability to deliver comprehensive security technology via a variety of technology platforms,” said Aznar Sethna, SALTO Systems, CSMO.
“We are grateful to be able to offer this flexible solution for a variety of end-users who otherwise might not have been able to experience smart access control. But what would be virtually impossible to manage with mechanical keys is quite easily managed with smart, secure, wireless, and mobile electronic locking solutions from SALTO KS.”
SALTO KS offers end-users better functionality and performance, reduces cost, and almost eliminates the need for maintenance. It’s used in a variety of environments like working spaces offices, co-living communities, and retail.
Real-time monitoring via mobile app
We continue to improve upon SALTO KS so that we can offer a solution that works for both today and tomorrow"
Users control access for visitors, employees, or residents via the SALTO KS web and mobile app which offers full control of all functions and features. One of the most convenient aspects is that SALTO KS can be managed on-the-go, remotely and in real-time via a mobile application which allows immediate unblocking and blocking and offers a variety of management options.
“When we first developed SALTO KS we knew that the cloud offered a great opportunity to build upon our foundation of smart access control and improve overall keyless and mobile access flow by trusted, technology,” said Sethna.
“As we do with all of our products, we continue to improve upon SALTO KS so that we can offer a solution that works for both today and tomorrow. We look forward to achieving the next 100,000 access points!”
Easy and secure access
- Access made easy and secure: Open the door with a single smart Tag, via PIN code, remotely, and even from one's smartphone. With SALTO KS say goodbye to mechanical keys and collect all their access rights on a single system
- Gain activity insights. Receive notifications regarding door and user activity. SaltoKS.com provides a message centre that allows users to self-configure messages. For example, learn who entered at what time, or when a door is left open. Messages can be configured to be sent to a number of recipients and to three receiving device types: Email, SMS, and App push notifications.
Multi-device access control
- Streamline one's operations and scale globally: Full control of who can access what, when and where in real-time, grant access to visitors, employees, or even delivery services and possible integration with other systems.
- Multiplatform. A cloud-based access control technology of fully integrated hardware and software that brings seamless access to every door in a working space. Manage SALTO KS from any device – phone, tablet, PC – all one needs is an online device with an Internet connection.
- Security. Its proven reliability and recognised stability bring cloud access control to every business, providing vastly better functionality and performance than is possible in a traditional mechanical solution.