3xLOGIC, the globally renowned provider of server and cloud-based technology, has announced the launch of its VIGIL suite of video solutions, across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.
VIGIL suite of video solutions
The ecosystem, comprising software and hardware components, such as cameras, recorders, thermal imagers, people counters, and accessories, is designed to provide a scalable security solution that’s tailored to every business need.
Business executives have increasing amounts of data available to analyse, with the total amount of data in the world forecast to reach 59 zettabytes in 2020. The 3xLOGIC ecosystem taps into this, by capturing and analysing these ‘big data’ elements and combining disparate data sets.
Integration with security systems and cloud-based platforms
The VIGIL suite of video solutions help business executives to optimise their operations, find efficiencies, secure their buildings and assets, and solve problems they never knew they had in the first place.
The video suite additionally integrates with security systems, Point of Sale systems, alarm management platforms, and cloud-based management systems to make security management easier and more efficient.
Bill Hobbs, Vice President of Global Sales at 3xLOGIC stated, “For over 15 years, 3xLOGIC has been proud to be at the forefront of server and cloud-based technology. The launch of the VIGIL video suite is the next step, helping business executives make data-driven, informed decisions across their supply chains, their sites, their buildings, and people.”
Integrated security ecosystem
He adds, “With VIGIL, business executives don’t just get a single security system, access control, or video management system, they get an ecosystem that’s bespoke to their needs and goals.”
To help 3xLOGIC dealers and integrators understand the capabilities of the various solutions in the VIGIL suite, 3xLOGIC is delivering a range of webinars in November and December 2020.
3xLOGIC webinars
These webinars will offer an overview of the real-world benefits that VIGIL hardware and software will bring to them and their clients. They will also address topics such cameras, accessories and mounts, recording appliances and VIGIL’s software options. The webinars will conclude with a session that shows how installers can become a 3xLOGIC Value Added Reseller (VAR).