In terms of video storage, there is currently a trade-off between cloud and on-premise storage. There are benefits and weaknesses with each. However, there has been an increased need for remote monitoring, in place of having staff onsite, due to occupancy restrictions. This trend is favorable to cloud storage and video cloud storage capabilities. Cloud also offers expanded data storage – allowing for more retrospective data, machine learning and analysis. This expanded storage offers end users the opportunity to intelligently filter the information stored, so you can remove what you don’t need and only store useful video analytics. This isn’t to say that on-premise storage will decrease in value to end users, as it has its own set of strengths. Whether it be a fully on-premise solution, fully cloud or a hybrid, it all comes down to the quantity of data you will be storing and the resources you can invest.