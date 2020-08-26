3xLOGIC, Inc., a globally renowned provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, has announced the release of the latest iteration of its highly-popular VIGIL Server Software, version 11.5.
VIGIL Server software, now 64-bit, is the core around which all other 3xLOGIC applications are built. The Easy Setup Wizard guides installation to ensure the software is up and running in minutes.
VIGIL Server utilises proprietary 3xLOGIC RapidStream Technology and Substream Motion Detection capabilities to provide high resolution over low bandwidth networks. Also, the new 64-bit architecture means customers are no longer limited to 32 cameras per server.
Jason Bryan, 3xLOGIC Director of Sales, commented, “We’re very excited for this next version of our VIGIL VMS platform. Version 11.5 positions us well to support higher camera counts, making us very cost competitive for enterprise installations, and with a TCO (total cost of ownership) well below our competition.”
Compatible with all ONVIF Profile S cameras
VIGIL Server is compatible with all ONVIF Profile S cameras, including 3xLOGIC’s Time of Flight, Thermal, V- and S-Series cameras, and the new generation of VISIX Gen III cameras. In addition to Gen III cameras previously released on June 1st, these Gen III cameras are now available:
- 5 MP Indoor/Outdoor, Mini-Dome IP camera: This versatile camera fits most entry-level as well as more complex indoor/outdoor installation requirements. (VX-5M4-MD-IW)
- 8 MP Indoor/Outdoor Dome IP camera: This vandal resistant, versatile camera fits most every outdoor installation requirement. (VX-8M-OD-RIAW)
- 2 MP Outdoor Dome camera: This outdoor camera is ideal for network video surveillance applications that require superior clarity and detail in varying lighting and weather conditions. (VX-2M-OD-RIAWH)
- 2 MP Indoor/Outdoor Dome camera: This indoor/outdoor camera can record up to 60 frames per second, offering high resolution and high frame rate stream. (VX-2M-OD-RIAW)
VIGIL Client
Intelligent SmartSearch feature quickly identifies and reviews events of interest
VIGIL Client offers unrivaled access to live and recorded video from any networked VIGIL Server NVR. Intelligent SmartSearch feature quickly identifies and reviews events of interest. Seamless integration with 3xLOGIC’s infinias Access Control creates a complete, affordable, and powerful solution.
Erron Spalsbury, 3xLOGIC Global Director of Customer Support, noted in introducing VIGIL v11.5 to the company’s customers, “All of our fantastic integrations, easy setup wizards, and management tools are all still available, making this next version of software an easy upgrade that looks and feels like what our customers have grown to love and expect.”
Erron adds, “There are a huge number of advancements that we’ve made all the way through this software. I think our current customers and our new customers are going to quite pleased that we’ve listened to the voice of the customer and we’ve delivered.”