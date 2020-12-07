Virdee, a SaaS company serving the lodging, multi-family and commercial real estate industries, has announced a partnership with SALTO Systems, a globally renowned manufacturer of electronic access control solutions.
The integration provides a powerful answer to the market’s demand for contactless arrival options by leveraging Virdee’s advanced ID verification module and the ability for guests to video chat with a remote agent before accessing a property.
Virdee Concierge
Under the partnership, SALTO Systems customers can use Virdee Concierge, a cloud-based platform that provides contactless check-in and check-out technology. Virdee’s hotel and commercial real estate properties can provide their guests with ID-verified and authorised access via mobile keys on iOS or Android devices that work at thousands of locations with SALTO Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) lock systems.
Guests can also obtain SALTO-compatible, RFID keycards from one of Virdee’s in-lobby stations. In an era where the new paradigm for customer experiences and engagement is increasingly contactless, the Virdee-SALTO partnership provides critical layers of technology necessary to deliver on a complete solution.
End-to-end remote and contactless solution
SALTO Systems is pleased to partner with Virdee to deliver end-to-end remote and contactless solutions
Colin DePree, Residential Business Leader at SALTO Systems, said “SALTO Systems is pleased to partner with Virdee to deliver end-to-end remote and contactless check in/check out solutions to our joint customers. Our convenient and robust electronic access control solutions work seamlessly within Virdee’s API-first system to provide hoteliers and real estate management companies with a safe, secure entry ecosystem.”
Using an API-first approach, Virdee’s subscription-based technology enables check-ins for 100% of hotel guests, visitors to multifamily properties, and more without the need for a human interaction. By integrating with best-in-class platforms like SALTO Systems, Virdee is setting a new standard for convenient, contactless entry across real estate types.
Virdee – SALTO Systems integration
Branigan Mulcahy, Virdee Founder, said “As demand for a contactless customer experience continues to grow, this integration combines Virdee’s powerful user-onboarding software with SALTO’s world-renowned iOS and Android compatible BLE lock systems to meet a critical client need.”
Branigan adds, “It represents another important step in bringing our powerful solutions to the market for owners and operators looking to provide state of the art arrival solutions - achieving operational cost efficiency and superior guest experiences at the same time.”
Cutting-edge technology
Nadav Cornberg, Virdee Founder and Chief Technologist, said "Virdee will continue to provide the most cutting-edge functionality to our customers and their guests, and SALTO is the ideal partner to make this a reality.”
Nadav adds, “Through this partnership, Virdee will be one step closer to achieving its goal of using technology to simplify property operations, reducing costs, and improving the user experience for people in the built-environment.”