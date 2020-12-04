Boutique office company, Office Space in Town, has selected Opem Security to install SALTO Systems to provide access control for its newest serviced office development in London, Blackfriars.
The company offers businesses and individuals flexible workspace solutions, providing serviced offices, co-working space, meeting rooms and virtual offices in London, Cardiff, Northampton, and Edinburgh.
Affectionately named the ‘Happiness’ building, this vibrant and quirky, new serviced office development is located in Tudor Street in the heart of London’s prestigious Midtown district. The building has undergone an extensive £8.5 million refurbishment that has transformed it into affordable uniquely themed, high-spec luxury offices intended to help boost productivity and wellness in a professional, HQ quality standard office – created for those who appreciate style with a twist.
The building now incorporates over 475 workstations split over five floors, each with its own individual colour treatment. The building also boasts nine individually designed meeting rooms – each based upon the theme of ‘what makes you happy’ ranging from a quirky hot air balloon designed room, through to an aquatic haven, deep down ‘under the sea’.
It is also the first building in the UK to feature Clear View Dynamic Glass - intelligent, electrochromic windows that automatically tint to maximise natural light and reduce heat and glare. The building also boasts the most-up to date technology, enabling it to achieve a Wired Score rating of Platinum, high standard soundproofing and individually controlled air conditioning, to support clients’ growth and business needs.
Sara Chegwidden, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Opem Security says “Right from the start of this project, the client wanted to incorporate the latest technology into the development. This meant that security for the building also had to be top notch, and that the access control system chosen had to be a technologically modern locking solution that would satisfy the needs of both the business and its users.”
“It had to be wire free with no cabling requited for network points etc alongside the requirement to be able to grant access rights instantly and revoke them in real-time if and when required. An audit-trail overview of who accessed which door at which time together with easy installation completed the requirements. So, after a site survey and listening to how the customer wanted to operate and manage the building we recommended SALTO as the best product to fit the brief.”
SALTO’s SPACE Smart access control technology platform is a fully integrated electronic locking and software solution that bring seamless access to every door in any building in an efficient, safe and secure accessible way.
It’s tailored to the customer’s needs and building operating requirements and designed to give users ultimate freedom of choice regarding system layout, type and number of access points as well as level of security. It enables users to incorporate the functionalities they need now, and upgrade accordingly as and when their needs grow.
Security risks related to lost keys are completely eliminated and system operators can manage every door and user access plan from powerful web-based management software. Both staff and customers can open doors with convenient and flexible credentials; smart key card or by smart phone if required. There are no costs from lock replacement caused by lost keys, which saves valuable time and resources across the organisation.
The new security system is now installed, with a total of 88 doors across a mix of communal doors, offices, meeting rooms and exit doors secured by XS4 original narrow body smart handle sets and SALTO wall readers.
Controlling access plays an important role in the security of any building and SALTO’s Innovative, wire-free technology allows stand-alone electronic locks to read, receive and write information via their operating smart cards. And, if the client chooses, they can also incorporate the use of JustIN Mobile technology making it easy and secure to incorporate smart phones as a part of their access control solution.
Office Space in Town’s Developments Director, Simon Eastlake, comments, “From initial investigation through to building wide deployment, Opem Security have provided an excellent service. SALTO now provides us with a robust future proof access control solution that allows for the integration for third party systems as well as wireless doors and mobile tech as we wish.”
Jason Pelham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Opem Security concludes “The combination of the SALTO SPACE platform together with competent engineers and clarity of direction from such a professional client ensured this project was a pleasure to work on. The installation was straightforward and this ensured we delivered the project on time and fully met Office Space in Town’s security expectations.”